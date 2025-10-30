 UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Postponed Again; Fresh Dates Awaited
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Postponed Again; Fresh Dates Awaited

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Postponed Again; Fresh Dates Awaited

The UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result has been postponed until further orders following directions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The result, which was to be declared on October 29, will now be released after implementing the MCC’s updated guidelines. Candidates are advised to regularly visit upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in for the latest announcements.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Image: Canva

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: The Uttar Pradesh Department of Medical Education and Training (DMET), again postponed the UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result till further notice. The result, which was previously going to be released on October 27 and then postponed to October 29, 2025, has now been postponed as per instructions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the notification at upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in.

MCC Asks States to Leave Out AIQ-Joined Candidates

The recent delay is after MCC notification (No. U-11011/07/2025-MEC, dated October 28, 2025), which was released as per the directions of the Supreme Court in Contempt Petition No. — in W.P No. 223 of 2022 (Shubhankar Patnaik vs K. Ramesh Reddy & Ors). As per the court's order, the elimination of candidates who have already been allotted seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 is compulsory before state-level counselling results are considered.

UP NEET UG 2025 Notification

UP NEET UG 2025 Notification | Official Website

Read Also
MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Round-Wise Schedule, Reporting Details
article-image

The MCC has stated that the Round 3 All India Quota (AIQ) results have been released already, and no provision for resignation exists now. Hence, all state counselling authorities, including Uttar Pradesh, have to de-list AIQ-joined candidates from their databases before they go ahead with Round 3 seat processing, as per the notification.

FPJ Shorts
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition
Pune: 15 Villages Oppose Talegaon–Uruli Kanchan Railway Line; Locals Demand Halt, Threaten Drastic Measures Over Land Acquisition

UP DMET Puts Round 3 Result on Hold

Considering MCC's instructions, the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result was kept in abeyance till further orders. The DMET notice mentioned that the result will be made public only after applying the filtering guidelines of MCC.

What Happens Next?

State counselling administrators can download the list of AIQ-joined candidates from MCC's data-sharing portal after November 1, 2025. The fresh seat allotment result date for Round 3 will be released after this data is processed and validated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window Till November 1 At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check...

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window Till November 1 At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check...

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On November 2

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On November 2

'Please Follow Your Shift Time': HR Lectures Employee For Logging Off 4 Minutes Early, Sparks Debate...

'Please Follow Your Shift Time': HR Lectures Employee For Logging Off 4 Minutes Early, Sparks Debate...

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One And Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026 At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Complete...

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One And Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026 At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Complete...