MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Round-Wise Schedule, Reporting Details

MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the provisional schedule for the NEET PG 2025 online counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100% seats in Central and Deemed Universities and AFMS institutions. The process of counselling will be held in four rounds, such as Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and an Online Stray Vacancy Round, from October 2025 till January 2026. The candidates can view the NEET PG Counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.

Round 1 Schedule

Round 1 will confirm the provisional seat matrix on October 23, 2025, by the participating institutes. The payment window and registration will be open from October 17 to November 5 (up to 12:00 noon), and the payment window will be open until 3 PM on the same date. Candidates can fill and save their preferences from October 28 through November 5, and seat allotment will be done from November 6 and 7. The Round 1 result will come out on November 8, then reporting and joining will take place between November 9 and 15, 2025. Verification of joined candidates will be done from November 16 through 18, 2025.

Round 2 Schedule

For Round 2, colleges will confirm seats on November 18, and the registration will be available between November 19 and 24. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 26, and students will have to report between November 27 and December 4, 2025.

Round 3 Schedule

Round 3 will begin with the verification of the seat matrix on December 8, 2025, and registration will be open until December 14. The result will be announced on December 17, and candidates may report between December 18 and 26.

The last round, the Online Stray Vacancy Round, will start with seat verification on December 29, 2025. Registration and choice filling will occur from December 30, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and the result will be announced on January 7, 2026. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat in this round need to report between January 8th and 15th, 2026.

To ensure the counselling process is completed in time, MCC has mandated all concerned institutes to consider Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted holidays as working days, as per the notification.