RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out On October 30; Check Details Here

RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has disclosed the date of releasing the RSSB Village Development Officer (VDO) Admit Card 2025. According to the official notice, the hall ticket will be available on October 30, 2025. Aspirants can get their admit cards on the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can find out where the exam will be held on October 28, 2025. Those interested can use their SSO ID to check it on the website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. This hiring drive will fill 850 Village Development Officer jobs in the organisation.

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

Anyone who is going to take the test can get their admit card by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RSSB VDO admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RSSB VDO admit card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Exam details

On November 2, 2025, the test will take place. There will only be one shift for the test, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The test lasts for three hours. There will be 160 questions, and the highest score is 200. There will be questions from seven different subjects on the question paper. Here's the list:

1) Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English) (2) Mathematics (3) General Knowledge (4) Geography and Natural Resources (5) Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan (6) History and Culture of Rajasthan (7) Basic Computer.