SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Age Limit & Other Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The registration process for 103 Specialist Cadre Officer positions is underway by the State Bank of India (SBI). Qualified applicants can apply online on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration window will be available until November 17, 2025.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

According to the official notification, the following positions will be filled during this recruitment drive:

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 post

2. Zonal Head (Retail) - 4 posts

3. Regional Head - 7 posts

4. Relationship Manager-Team Lead - 19 posts

5. Investment Specialist (IS) - 22 posts

6. Investment Officer (IO) - 46 posts

7. Project Development Manager (Business) - 2 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

According to SBI, the selection process will include a candidate shortlisting, followed by one or more rounds of personal / telephone/video interviews, and CTC negotiations.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The non-refundable application fee and intimation charges are ₹750. SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from application costs. The cost must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The age limit for the positions indicated above varies. For example, the minimum age for the positions of Head (Product, Investment, and Research), Zonal Head (Retail), and Regional Head is 35, and the maximum is 50.

For positions such as Relationship Manager-Team Lead and Investment Specialist (IS), the minimum age limit is 28 years and the maximum age limit is 42 years; for Investment Officer (IO), the minimum age limit is 28 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years; for Project Development Manager (Business), the minimum age limit is 30 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years; and for Central Research Team (Support), the minimum age limit is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 years.