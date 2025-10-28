 UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download
The exam dates for the position of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch) has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The examinations will be conducted across multiple sessions in January 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025 | Canva

UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the exam dates for the position of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch). The timetable for the written examination can be found on the UPPSC's official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission's recruiting drive intends to fill 7,466 positions across the agency.

According to the official notification, examination dates have been issued for eight of the nine subjects offered. It should be noted that the commission stated that the exam date for the last topic (Computer) will be announced in a separate notification.

UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: How to check the exam timetable?

Aspirants can verify the timetable by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the What's New section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the "Notice regarding advt. no.: a-5/e-1/2025, government colleges and dept. of empowerment of persons with disabilities, assistant teacher (male/female) (p) exam - 2025" link.

Step 4: Now, the schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the timetable and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Full timetable

The examinations will be conducted across multiple sessions in January 2026. Social Science will be held on January 17, 2026, in the first session from 9 am to 11 am, followed by Biology in the second session from 3 pm to 5 pm on the same day. On January 18, 2026, the English exam is scheduled for the first session (9 am to 11 am), while Physical Education will take place in the second session (3 pm to 5 pm).

Further, the Art exam will be held on January 24, 2026, in the first session (9 am to 11 am), and Agriculture/Horticulture in the second session (3 pm to 5 pm). The final day, January 25, 2026, will include Urdu in the first session (9 am to 11 am) and Music in the second session (3 pm to 5 pm).

Note: The exam will be held at different centres throughout Uttar Pradesh's districts. The applicants' overall marks in the main (written) examination will be used to determine their selection.

