SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025: Self Slot Selection Process Ends Today; Details Here

SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will end the SSC CHSL Tier I test 2025 self-selection session on October 28, 2025. Applicants who wish to choose their slots for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I test can do so using the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 3131 openings within the business.

SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025: How to select the preferred exam city?

Aspirants can select their positions using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link and enter the login details.

Step 3: After this, fill in the details, select the city, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

Note: Aspirants can use this service to select their preferred examination city, day, and shift for this year. To use this feature, applicants must first log in to their account. After logging into the portal, users will be presented with the availability of slots on different dates and shifts in the three cities for which they selected during the application process. Aspirants can select any available date for a specific shift in a city of their choice.

About SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025, will take place on November 12, 2025. The Tier I Examination will solely include Objective Type, Multiple Choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, or any language chosen by the candidate on the application form. The exam lasts 60 minutes. Each incorrect answer will result in a 0.50-mark deduction.