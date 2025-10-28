 IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

The registration process for the IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025 is underway by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This recruitment campaign will fill 258 positions within the organisation. The examination cost and recruiting processing charges are both ₹100/-.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025 | mha.gov.in

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025 is underway by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who wish to apply for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech (ACIO-II/Tech) can do so directly through the MHA's official website, mha.gov.in.

The last date to apply is November 16, 2025, while the last date for submission of the application fee is November 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment process before the deadlines to avoid any last-minute issues.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 258 positions within the organisation. The post-wise break-up is as follows:

FPJ Shorts
Silver Economy To Soar To New Heights With Surging Elderly Population
Silver Economy To Soar To New Heights With Surging Elderly Population
'Sukoon Kisi Tarah Ka..': Yuzi Chahal's Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash Shares Birthday Pics; Rinku Singh Likes Her Post
'Sukoon Kisi Tarah Ka..': Yuzi Chahal's Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash Shares Birthday Pics; Rinku Singh Likes Her Post
VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His ₹2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai
VIDEO: Indian Man Opens Up On His ₹2 Cr Business Loss During Covid-19; Still Paid All Loans, Now Lives Happily In Dubai
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit
Thane Municipal Corporation To Pay 'Aapla Dawakhana' Staff Using ₹2.89 Crore Bank Guarantee After Contractor Exit

1. Computer Science and Information Technology: 90 posts

2. Electronics and Communication: 168 posts

Read the detailed notification here

Read Also
KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT 2026 Timetable Released; Check Details Here
article-image

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination cost and recruiting processing charges are both ₹100/-. Payment can be done with a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or challan, among other options. The applicant may generate a payment acknowledgement slip for future reference.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Those who have been shortlisted based on their GATE scores will go directly to Delhi for the Skill Test and Interview. Aspirants can give their best GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025. A final merit list for the position of ACIO-II/Tech will be created using the combined GATE, Skill Test, and Interview scores.

Direct link to apply

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants are required to have the necessary cut-off marks in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS), as well as a graduate degree in engineering or a master's degree. The applicant's age should be between 18 and 27 as of November 16, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Round-Wise Schedule, Reporting Details

MCC NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates Announced; Check Round-Wise Schedule, Reporting Details

KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT 2026 Timetable Released; Check Details Here

KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT 2026 Timetable Released; Check Details Here

Bengaluru: College Student Working Part-Time With Blinkit 'Misbehaves' With Brazilian Model,...

Bengaluru: College Student Working Part-Time With Blinkit 'Misbehaves' With Brazilian Model,...

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here