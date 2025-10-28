IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 258 Positions Underway; Details Here

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025 | mha.gov.in

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025 is underway by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who wish to apply for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Tech (ACIO-II/Tech) can do so directly through the MHA's official website, mha.gov.in.

The last date to apply is November 16, 2025, while the last date for submission of the application fee is November 18, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment process before the deadlines to avoid any last-minute issues.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 258 positions within the organisation. The post-wise break-up is as follows:

1. Computer Science and Information Technology: 90 posts

2. Electronics and Communication: 168 posts

Read the detailed notification here

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The examination cost and recruiting processing charges are both ₹100/-. Payment can be done with a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or challan, among other options. The applicant may generate a payment acknowledgement slip for future reference.

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Those who have been shortlisted based on their GATE scores will go directly to Delhi for the Skill Test and Interview. Aspirants can give their best GATE score from 2023, 2024, or 2025. A final merit list for the position of ACIO-II/Tech will be created using the combined GATE, Skill Test, and Interview scores.

Direct link to apply

IB ACIO II Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants are required to have the necessary cut-off marks in GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS), as well as a graduate degree in engineering or a master's degree. The applicant's age should be between 18 and 27 as of November 16, 2025.