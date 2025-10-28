 Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project
The Delhi Development Authority has earmarked a 60-acre plot in Narela for a ₹500-crore ‘Educational City’ project. The proposed hub will feature colleges, schools, research centres, and innovation labs, along with cultural and community spaces. Private firms have been invited to submit detailed project reports for its development.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City' Project | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has identified a 60-acre plot of land in Narela for its 'Educational City' project, officials said on Tuesday.

"DDA's intention is to set up a world-class educational city comprising technical institutes, colleges, schools, research centres and other facilities to support educational programmes," the project plan states.

According to officials, private sector companies have been invited to present a detailed project report of it.

In April this year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena announced that DDA was planning a mega world-class educational hub at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

The land parcel the DDA has identified for the project is situated near a DSIDC industrial area in Narela. It will be given via auction of the licence rights for a period of 55 years, and in return, a licence fee will be collected by DDA, as per the plan.

article-image

"The institutions and facilities to be established in the Educational City will be required to host a state-of-the-art digital learning facility, research labs, libraries, innovation hubs, among others," the tender states.

In addition to the education facilities, the DDA also intends to develop "cultural and community engagement spaces, including auditoriums, convention centres, amphitheatres, and a civic centre, restaurants, bookshops, and retail outlets catering to the diverse needs of students, faculty, and visitors for holistic student development," it added.

The piece of land is currently vacant, but is under the category of 'residential' use under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021. The change of land use to the 'public and semi-public' category is underway, officials added.

