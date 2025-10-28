 Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case

Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case

The CBI has launched an investigation into the alleged paper leak of the UKSSSC graduate-level exam held in September. The exam was cancelled after three pages of the question paper leaked from a Haridwar centre, sparking protests by unemployed youths. The state’s SIT earlier arrested key suspects before the probe was handed over to the CBI.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dehradun: The CBI has begun investigation after registering a case into the alleged paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level examination held in September, officials said on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, V. Murugesan, said that the report of the investigation conducted so far by the state police in this case and related documents are being handed over to the CBI.

During the examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state, three pages of a question paper were leaked from a centre in Haridwar, causing a stir.

Read Also
KITS 2026: KEE & KMAT 2026 Timetable Released; Check Details Here
article-image

In protest, unemployed people under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Association launched a massive protest, after which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accepted their demand and recommended a CBI investigation.

FPJ Shorts
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
Will Mumbai Metro 3 Run Till Midnight For Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC? Here's What We Know
Will Mumbai Metro 3 Run Till Midnight For Enrique Iglesias Concert at BKC? Here's What We Know
'Please Open Door, I’m Little Scared', Kid Stuck Inside Lift Innocently Prays Lord, What Happens Next Stuns Netizens | WATCH
'Please Open Door, I’m Little Scared', Kid Stuck Inside Lift Innocently Prays Lord, What Happens Next Stuns Netizens | WATCH
Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19
Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19

The exam was subsequently cancelled on October 11.

Lakhs of candidates had appeared for this exam for 416 positions in various government departments.

After the incident came to light, the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Rishikesh Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni to investigate.

The SIT investigation revealed that Khalid Malik, who appeared as a candidate in the exam, allegedly photographed three pages of the question paper with his mobile phone and sent them to his sister, Sabia, who then sent them to Suman, an assistant professor posted in Tehri, to obtain the answers.

Read Also
SSC CHSL Tier I Exam 2025: Self Slot Selection Process Ends Today; Details Here
article-image

Suman took screenshots of the questions and shared them with another person, who, instead of informing the police or the commission, uploaded the pages to social media, causing them to go viral.

The SIT has arrested Khalid and Sabia in the case. Four others, including Suman, have also been suspended in the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out On October 30; Check Details Here

RSSB VDO Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out On October 30; Check Details Here

AIAPGET 2025 Counselling Round 3: AACCC Releases Revised Schedule, Registration Open Till November 3

AIAPGET 2025 Counselling Round 3: AACCC Releases Revised Schedule, Registration Open Till November 3

Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case

Uttarakhand: CBI Launches Probe Into UKSSSC 'Paper Leak' Case

Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City'...

Delhi Development Authority Identifies 60-Acre Land In Narela For ₹500-Crore 'Educational City'...

ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?

ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?