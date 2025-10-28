AIAPGET 2025 Counselling Round 3: AACCC Releases Revised Schedule, Registration Open Till November 3

AIAPGET 2025 Counselling Round 3 | Official Notification

AIAPGET 2025 Counselling Round 3: In a significant development for postgraduate AYUSH candidates, the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released a new schedule for the All-India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Counselling 2025. This follows the postponement of Round 2 allotment results after some institutes failed to comply with admission reporting in the previous rounds.

New Opportunity for Candidates

Candidates who had missed previous rounds or were unable to register earlier now get a second chance to claim a postgraduate AYUSH seat. Choice filling and locking for Round 3 counselling are from October 30 to November 3, while fee payment and registration remain open until November 3, 2025. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on November 6, and shortlisted candidates have to report to their respective institutes from November 7 to 14.

Who Can Re-register in Round 3

As per AACCC, Round 3 registration is open to candidates who registered but could not be seated until now, those who accepted their Round 2 seat and now want an upgrade, and those who exercised the free exit option in previous rounds. Candidates who withdrew from Round 2 and lost their security deposit can also re-register if they pay the entire registration fee again.

The AACCC has asked applicants to cross-check all personal information scrupulously at the time of registration and maintain prompt fee submission. In case of any mismatch or discrepancy, disqualification may result. Applicants are requested to frequently access the official AACCC website for updates and guidelines related to subsequent rounds of admission.

Important Dates |

On the Basis of NTA Results

The AIAPGET 2025 results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 30, serve as the ground for admission to MD and MS courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy at various institutions in India. More than 42,000 candidates had passed the national-level exam.