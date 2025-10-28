 ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?

ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?

ICG CGCAT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared the CGCAT 2025 results for the Assistant Commandant 01/2027 Batch. Candidates can check their scores and qualification status on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, for the recruitment drive filling 170 posts.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
ICG CGCAT Result 2025 | Official Website

ICG CGCAT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday announced the CGCAT 2025 results for Assistant Commandant (AC) 01/2027 Batch recruitment. The candidates who have appeared in Stage-I Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT) are now able to check their scores as well as qualification status on the official portal at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

To access the results, the candidates will have to log in with their registered credentials in order to download their scorecards.

This recruitment campaign is to appoint 170 Assistant Commandant positions in various branches of General Duty, Technical, and Law.

What's Next?

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy

Shortlisted candidates who clear Stage-I will be moved to Stage 2, comprising the PFT and medical examination. The schedule and admit cards for Stage-II will be published shortly on the official recruitment website.

The online window for the submission of the ICG AC 01/2027 batch opened on July 8 and closed on July 27, 2025, and the Stage-I computer-based test took place on September 18, 2025, at centres across the country. The Indian Coast Guard adopts an 'All India Merit' procedure to make the selection process transparent and fair.

Read Also
NCERT Signs MoU With IIT Madras To Enhance Research, Digital, And AI Learning Tools
article-image

Selection Process

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment adopts a multi-stage selection process. Stage I is Computer-Based Test (CGCAT) for which results have been announced. Stage II consists of the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Preliminary Medical Examination, followed by Stage III — Document Verification and Detailed Medical Examination. Stage IV is a Psychological Test and Interview, and Stage V consists of the Final Medical Examination at a specified Military Hospital.

Biometric authentication, facial recognition, and document verification are required at each step to avoid impersonation or malpractice. Candidates may log on to the website for updates and additional guidelines.

ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?

ICG Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Result 2025 Declared; What's Next?

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Age Limit & Other Details Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Age Limit & Other Details Here

J&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Issue Of Transfers In Education Department

J&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar Over Issue Of Transfers In Education Department

NCERT Signs MoU With IIT Madras To Enhance Research, Digital, And AI Learning Tools

NCERT Signs MoU With IIT Madras To Enhance Research, Digital, And AI Learning Tools

UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download

UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download