 NMC Directs All Medical Colleges To Join SC-Backed Survey On Student Mental Health
The Supreme Court, through its order dated March 24, has constituted a National Task Force under the Ministry of Education to discuss and deliberate issues related to mental health concerns among students, prevention of suicides in educational institutions and recommend preventive measures.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has directed all medical colleges to participate in a survey being conducted by the Supreme Court-appointed national taskforce to address mental health concerns of students and to prevent suicides in higher educational institutions.

The national taskforce is seeking the views of various stakeholders, such as students, faculty members, and administrators, through online survey questionnaires.

As part of its deliberations, the National Task Force launched its website on August 8.

The website serves as a central platform to gather diverse perspectives from key stakeholders, including students of higher education institutions; Parents of such students; faculty members; mental health service providers; and institutional representatives, the public notice said.

It also seeks inputs from the public, including friends or family of students affected by suicide, institute alumni, NGOs, media professionals, and other citizens concerned, it said.

The portal hosts structured online survey questionnaires, available in English and Hindi, designed to collect anonymous and confidential inputs on a wide range of themes, including campus environment; inclusivity and belongingness; sources of distress and systemic discrimination; existing support systems and grievance redressal mechanisms; and suggestions for improving student wellbeing.

Institutional surveys are also being conducted to gather information from higher education institutions.

"All the medical colleges/institutions under the administrative domain of NMC are requested to visit the website and participate in the relevant surveys; disseminate the website link and survey information among students and faculties under their administrative control; and encourage timely and sincere participation in the surveys," the notice said.

