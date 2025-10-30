CTET 2026: Registration Likely To Begin Soon At ctet.nic.in; Exam On February 8

Canva

CTET 2026: The announcement and application form for the CTET February 2026 exam will be made available shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It is anticipated that the CTET notification 2026 will be made public on or around October 31, 2025. The 2025 notification PDF and the CBSE CTET application form will be accessible.

CTET 2026: Exam details

Exam Date: February 8, 2026

Shifts: Two shifts – Paper 1 and Paper 2

Paper 1: For teachers of Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For teachers of Classes 6 to 8

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility Use: Required for government teacher recruitment exams like KVS and NVS

CTET 2026: Application fees

For General/OBC Candidates:

₹1,000 for one paper

₹1,200 for both papers

For SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates:

₹500 for one paper

₹600 for both papers

CTET 2026: Documents required

Valid email ID and mobile number for communication.

Identity proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, or Ration Card.

Class 10 and 12 certificates for educational qualification.

Scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format for upload.

Graduation and B.Ed. certificates as proof of eligibility.

CTET 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the CTET February 2026 registration option.

Step 3: Candidates must now register with the necessary information.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Step 5: Click the submit button after paying the application cost.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the CBSE CTET confirmation document.

Candidates can contact the CTET exam officials between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days if they need help completing the CTET application form.

The Joint Secretary (CTET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test Unit, Central Board of Secondary Education, PS 1-2, Institutional Area, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092 is the address of the relevant office.

The authorities can be reached by phone at 011-22235774 or 011-22247176, via fax at 011-22235775, or by email at ctet@cbse.gov.in & mail to:ctet@cbse.gov.in.