Learning Through Play: How Word Games Are Sparking Language Skills In Gujarat School

Chhotaudepur (Gujarat): Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur has witnessed a unique and innovative educational initiative aimed at strengthening the language skills of young students. An activity titled “Chal Bhaibandh Shabd Bhandol Check Kariye” has been launched to improve children’s vocabulary at Jadiana Primary School in the district. The style of imparting knowledge is quite engaging.

Students are first given a letter, and then they are encouraged to find as many words as possible that begin with that letter. The activity is designed as a friendly competition so that children can learn new words while playing. This is what makes language learning enjoyable rather than stressful for the students at the school. They are all enjoying the fun while learning words.

The words identified by students are written on a smart board, allowing all children to see, read, and learn together. Students say that the activity is both entertaining and educational, helping them learn new words while keeping their interest alive.

As part of this daily activity, the school forms two teams of three students each and conducts the competition regularly. Teachers say this approach has significantly boosted students’ confidence and helped strengthen their vocabulary. Children are becoming more comfortable expressing themselves and are showing greater enthusiasm for learning new words.

Teachers and the school principal have praised the initiative, noting that such interactive methods are especially effective in primary education. They believe that language development at an early age plays a crucial role in overall academic growth, and this activity is proving to be a strong step in that direction.

Student Priyanka Rathwa told IANS that by participating in the newly launched antakshari-style learning game, she has been able to improve her vocabulary. Rathwa said that she enjoys the activity a lot and shared that students are divided into teams, with the winning team receiving pencils and erasers as prizes.

Meanwhile, Divyaben Chhabaria, a teacher at the school, said that through this initiative, students are being given an opportunity to learn new words and strengthen their vocabulary in a healthy and competitive environment.

Principal of the school, Dharmendra Bhai Patel, said that to further increase students’ interest in new words, a mobile application has also been developed based on word competitions and activities like Antakshari. This app helps children practise vocabulary even outside the classroom, making learning continuous and engaging, he added.

Overall, this innovative initiative in Chhotaudepur is making education more interesting and impactful for schoolchildren and is emerging as an inspiring example of how creativity and technology can come together to enhance learning outcomes.

