 'From Classrooms To Climate Labs': Nearly 15,000 Kerala School Students Get Hands-On Training In Weather Science At Little KITEs Camps
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'From Classrooms To Climate Labs': Nearly 15,000 Kerala School Students Get Hands-On Training In Weather Science At Little KITEs Camps

'From Classrooms To Climate Labs': Nearly 15,000 Kerala School Students Get Hands-On Training In Weather Science At Little KITEs Camps

Nearly 15,000 students across Kerala are participating in Little KITEs sub-district camps, gaining hands-on training in weather science, robotics, programming and digital content creation. Using robotic kits, students build weather instruments and prototypes, aiming to foster innovation, technical skills and real-world application of technology.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 07:41 AM IST
article-image
'From Classrooms To Climate Labs': Nearly 15,000 Kerala School Students Get Hands-On Training In Weather Science At Little KITEs Camps | IANS

Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 15,000 students across Kerala are gaining hands-on exposure to modern weather science and forecasting techniques as the Little KITEs Sub-District Camps got underway across the state.

A total of 14,804 students, selected from more than 2.08 lakh members spread across 2,248 Little KITEs units, are participating in the two-day camps being held at 225 centres.

The students were shortlisted following preliminary school-level camps and are now receiving intensive training in programming, electronics, and digital content creation.

The camps focus on enabling students to develop functional prototypes of weather monitoring instruments and understand the scientific principles behind the operation of professional weather forecasting centres.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 391 As Smog Covers City; Noida Hits 'Severe' Pollution Levels At 415
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools
US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
US Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
VIDEO: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win Over Nottingham Forest
VIDEO: Pep Guardiola Loses Cool At Cameraman Following Manchester City's 2–1 Win Over Nottingham Forest
Read Also
Cold Wave Forces Suspension Of Classes In All Ranchi Schools From KG To Class 12 Till December 31
article-image

Using robotic kits earlier supplied to schools by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), participants are designing systems that analyse inputs such as temperature, air pressure, wind speed, and humidity to predict weather conditions.

As part of the programming sessions, students are building working models of essential weather station equipment, including temperature gauges using LDR sensor modules, servo motors, and Arduino components.

They are also constructing digital anemometers to measure wind speed and wind vanes to determine wind direction, translating classroom concepts into real-world applications.

Little KITEs, an initiative of KITE, the technology arm of the Kerala General Education Department, is recognised as India’s largest Student ICT Network, with a membership exceeding two lakh.

Read Also
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson And Terroristic Threat Charges Following Family...
article-image

Aim Of The Programme

The programme aims to cultivate innovation and technical excellence among students in public schools, equipping them with skills in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Animation, and encouraging them to become creators rather than mere users of technology.

In the animation segment of the camp, students are producing digital content using OpenToonz, a free and open-source 2D animation software.

They are being trained in advanced techniques such as rotate animation, in-betweening, lip-syncing, tweening and visual effects, while also creating 3D models using Blender.

KITE Chief Executive Officer, K. Anvar Sadath, said that advanced robotic kits capable of building sophisticated systems—from mobile robots to smart weather stations—will be introduced in all schools from January 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools

Delhi State Cancer Institute To Expand 'PANKH' Initiative, Boosting Cancer Awareness In Schools

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches ₹215 Crore Development Projects At NIT...

Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund

Jadavpur University Civil Engineering Alumni Donate ₹36.7 Lakh For Department Development Fund

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology &...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Urges Students To Set Goals, Adopt Technology &...

Learning Through Play: How Word Games Are Sparking Language Skills In Gujarat School

Learning Through Play: How Word Games Are Sparking Language Skills In Gujarat School