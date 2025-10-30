Powai Hostage Case: Former Edu Min Deepak Kesarkar Says 'Kidnapper Rohit Arya Demanded ₹2 Cr, He Paid Him By Cheque'

Deepak Kesarkar | ANI

Mumbai: A big revelation has now been made in the Powai hostage case, in which 17 children were held captive in a dance studio. The accused, Rohit Arya, had claimed that he had not received ₹2 crore from the government as reimbursement for a cleanliness drive, according to Maharashtra Times.

In protest, he went on a hunger strike when former minister Deepak Kesarkar was serving as the Education Minister. He allegedly committed the heinous act of holding the children hostage because he had not received his payment.

Deepak Kesarkar has now given his first reaction. Speaking to a news channel over the phone, Kesarkar made a major revelation, stating that he himself had paid Rohit Arya by cheque.

"Rohit Arya was running a scheme called Swachha Monitor. He had participated in the government's campaign. In that regard, the department was saying that he had directly collected fees from some children. But Rohit Arya had said that he had not collected any such fee. He should have spoken to the department and resolved the issue. It is wrong to hold children hostage like this ," said Deepak Kesarkar.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that he had helped Arya as a personal gesture of sympathy. "I personally helped them when I was the Education Minister. I have given them money by cheque myself. But all the formalities have to be completed for the government's payment. Therefore, I do not think their claim that of Rs 2 crore is correct. They should have confirmed with the department and submit the relevant documents," Kesarkar added.

Arya has has died in hospital of a bullet injury sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police.