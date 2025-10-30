Brain-Teasing Classroom Experiment Goes Viral: Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water?

Can You Remove The Orange Without Spilling Water? | Instagram (ogretmenyakup)

Viral Video: A viral classroom challenge on social media has captured the attention of both children and adults. In the video, which has since gone viral, a teacher instructs the students to remove an orange placed inside a glass filled to the brim with water without spilling even the smallest amount. The challenge? There is no room whatsoever within the glass.

The teacher places the orange in the water and discusses the lesson with the class, asking students to create a spill-free way of taking it out. The children all crowd around the table, suggesting possibilities and attempting methods. As expected, the lesson is far more difficult than it seems. Each attempt has water ready to spill over, highlighting the importance of smart thinking over brute force.

Apart from the fun and amazement, it shows principles of displacement, where a floating body in water changes the level of water, so it is a science-based learning activity by hand.

Whether employed in a classroom or used simply as a lighthearted home exercise, the challenge has generated debate regarding creative teaching and thinking. And as with many viral puzzles, it has also reminded audiences that sometimes the best solutions involve thinking beyond the glass, if not the box.

Viral Video: Netizens' reaction

Once the video went viral on social media, users quickly began flooding the comment section with their opinions. One user commented, "U smart girl." Another user said, "The one who hug her. That's sweet." A third user said, "The girl who celebrates her joy by hugging her friend. You won hearts too." "We women are genius," a user commented. A user said praise the classroom and said, "I loved how no one in her class judged her." A netizen joked and commented, "But the water has reduced a bit na."