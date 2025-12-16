Gujarat Govt Takes Over Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day Adventist School After Student's Death & Multiple Violations | File Pic (Representative image)

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has taken over the management of a private school in Ahmedabad for alleged violations of laws, nearly four months after a class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student, officials said.

Details

The incident had triggered massive protests by parents, who accused the school administration of bias and claimed the injured student was not provided timely assistance for several hours after he was stabbed.

The decision to take over the Seventh Day Adventist School, located in the city's Khokhra area, was taken after authorities found that the institution had repeatedly breached statutory provisions under various education laws, including the Right to Education Act, affiliation rules of education boards, and state regulations, according to a notification issued by the state Education Department on Monday.

Read Also President Droupadi Murmu Rejects West Bengal Bill To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State...

Following the student's death, the department had directed the Ahmedabad District Education Officer to conduct a detailed inquiry to examine whether the school management was adhering to prescribed rules and regulations.

The inquiry revealed several irregularities related to the school's management, infrastructure, affiliation, and operations, officials said.

The school runs Classes 1 to 12 under the ICSE Board and Classes 11 and 12 (science stream) affiliated with the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

According to the notification, the inquiry found that while obtaining permission for science stream classes, the school concealed the fact that it was also operating an ICSE Board-affiliated school on the same premises, in violation of Gujarat Board rules.

Read Also Odisha Hikes Stipend Of Ayurvedic & Homeopathic PG Students

Authorities also found that the school had started additional classes and divisions without obtaining prior approval from the concerned education boards.

There was ambiguity regarding the trust or society running the school, with records indicating the involvement of multiple trusts, contrary to board rules that mandate management by a single non-profit entity.

The inquiry further indicated that approvals were not obtained for changes made to the school premises and administration, and documents to justify such changes were either incomplete or not submitted. The school also failed to produce a valid certification regarding its minority institution status for the primary section.

Inspectors found that the school was operating in two shifts without mandatory permissions, adequate staffing arrangements, or separate records, in violation of the board conditions, according to the notification.

Read Also Delhi Schools Go Fully Online For Nursery To Class 5 As Air Pollution Turns Severe

The Education Department also flagged commercial activities on the campus, including the sale of books, which amounted to profiteering.

Under the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation) Act, 2017, and board bylaws, schools are prohibited from engaging in profit-oriented activities.

Audited accounts submitted by the school showed revenue generated from book sales, raising prima facie evidence of violation of anti-profiteering provisions, the notification said.

Another major issue highlighted in the report was the violation of lease conditions.

The land on which the school is situated was leased by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for educational purposes to one entity, while the school was being operated by a different trust, which amounted to a breach of lease terms.

Discrepancies were also found between approved building plans and actual structures on campus. While permissions existed for only one block, inspections indicated multiple blocks in operation, with no valid building use permissions for the additional structures.

The inquiry also noted that while the school had submitted affidavits claiming no other educational institutions were operating on the campus, inspections found the presence of a college, for which the necessary no-objection certificates had not been obtained from the Gujarat Board, according to the notification.

Based on these findings, the Education Department concluded that the school had violated provisions of the Bombay Primary Education Act, 1949, the Right to Education Act, 2009, and corresponding state rules.

Considering that more than 10,000 students are enrolled across various sections, the state government decided to take over the school's management in the interest of students. The notification stated that no new admissions will be permitted during the takeover period.

The management of all sections, including the ICSE-affiliated primary, secondary, and higher secondary divisions, as well as the Gujarat Board-affiliated science stream, will now vest with the state government.

The District Education Officer of Ahmedabad city??? has been appointed as administrator to manage the school's operations until further orders.

Detailed operational guidelines for the takeover will be issued separately by the education authorities and boards concerned, the notification said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)