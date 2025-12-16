Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases Images Of Suspect, Offers $50,000 Reward

The images of the suspect released by FBI | X/ @FBIBoston

In a latest update to the Brown University shooting case, FBI has now released the images of the suspect offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a new "person of interest", who is shown in new pictures released by the federal agency.

Accompanying surveillance image shows a masked figure in black near campus fencing, matching videos released by Providence Police depicting the armed, dangerous individual who fled into nearby streets.

As of December 16, 2025, a person of interest has been released without charges, with the manhunt ongoing via anonymous tips and multi-agency footage review to prevent the case from stalling.

Details of the shooting

On December 13, 2025, a lone gunman opened fire at approximately 4:05 p.m. inside Room 166 of the Barus and Holley Building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The attack targeted a review session for an introductory Principles of Economics final exam, led by a teaching assistant. The shooter burst into the classroom, firing multiple rounds from a handgun, killing two students and injuring nine others all confirmed as Brown students

Victims identified

The victims who died were Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old international student from Uzbekistan, and Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore described as a talented pianist and vice president of the university's College Republicans chapter. The nine wounded were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, with conditions ranging from critical to stable in the immediate aftermath.

Campus lockdown and fallout

The gunman fled the scene, prompting a campus lockdown and massive response involving hundreds of local, state, and federal officers. Brown canceled all remaining fall semester classes and exams, delaying early decision admissions notifications. The incident, occurring during finals week, marked another tragic school shooting amid heightened national gun violence concerns.

