BEL Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 340 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

BEL Recruitment 2025

BEL Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the position of Probationary Engineer (Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical) in the E-II Grade is underway by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Those who qualify can submit applications for the positions on the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. The last date to apply for these positions is November 14, 2025.

BEL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 340 openings, including 175 for Probationary Engineer (Electronics), 109 for Probationary Engineer (Mechanical), 42 for Probationary Engineer (Computer Science), and 14 for Probationary Engineer (Electrical).

BEL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process for BEL Recruitment 2025 includes a computer-based test followed by an interview. The CBT carries a weightage of 85 marks, while the interview accounts for 15 marks. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 35% marks in both the CBT and interview if they belong to the General, OBC, or EWS categories. For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the minimum qualifying mark in each stage is 30%.

BEL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BEL at bel-india.in

Step 2: Choose the ‘Careers’ tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, under Recruitment for Probationary Engineer (Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical) in E-II Grade, click the application link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BEL Recruitment 2025: Age limit

The maximum age limit for Unreserved/EWS aspirants for the position of Probationary Engineer will be 25 years as of October 1, 2025. The upper age restriction can be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) applicants.

Read the official notification to know more about the eligibility criteria

BEL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants belonging to the GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1000 + GST, i.e. Rs 1180. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM applicants are exempt from paying the application fee.