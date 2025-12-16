 Haryana Board: Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam Schedule Released; Check Full Datesheet Here
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has issued the official date sheet for the Sr. Secondary (Class XII) Special Partial Improvement Examination in January 2026. The Board has reaffirmed that all examinations will be held under careful supervision, and applicants must follow the instructions on their admit cards.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Board | Canva

Haryana Board: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the official date sheet for the Sr. Secondary (Class XII) Special Partial Improvement Examination in January 2026. As per the official schedule, the exams are set to begin on January 6, 2026, and go through January 14, 2026.

Haryana Board: Exam schedule

Students registered in both the conventional and Haryana Open School (HOS) programs are advised to check the dates and subject codes carefully.

The full-time table is as follows:

January 06, 2026: Hindi Core (502): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 07, 2026: English Core (501): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 08, 2026: Chemistry (856), Business Studies (900), History (570): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 09, 2026: Political Science (573): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 10, 2026: Physics (850), Economics (576), Sociology (585): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 10, 2026: Home Science (822): 12:00 pm – 02:30 pm

January 12, 2026: English Elective (520), Hindi Elective (523), Geography (579), Accountancy (903), Public Administration (598), Punjabi (532), Urdu (529), Biology (865), Psychology (592): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 12, 2026: Fine Arts (770), Music Hindustani Vocal (638), Military Science (828), Physical Education – NSQF (971): 12:00 pm – 02:30 pm

January 13, 2026: Mathematics (835): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

January 13, 2026: Physical Education (806): 12:00 pm – 02:30 pm

January 14, 2026: Sanskrit (526): 12:00 pm – 03:00 pm

Haryana Board: Instructions

The Board has released important instructions along with the date sheet that all candidates must strictly follow:

1. Examinees are required to carry a valid admit card with a duly attested photograph to gain entry into the examination hall.

2. Use of calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic devices is strictly prohibited; possession of such items will result in registration of an Unfair Means Case (U.M.C.).

3. Special provisions have been made for specially abled candidates, including extra time and the facility of an amanuensis, wherever applicable.

4. Candidates must carefully read and comply with all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and follow the rules prescribed at examination centres without exception.

5. For any emergency or assistance during the examination period, the Board has shared official contact details, including WhatsApp and PABX numbers, to ensure smooth conduct of exams.

