CTET 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CTET Registration 2025: The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is underway by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can apply on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The deadline to submit an application online is December 18. This year's applications are projected to be a record high.

The rectification window will be open from December 23 to 26. The examination will be held on February 8, 2026.

CTET Registration 2025: Eligibility criteria

The education qualifications are:

Paper 1 (Classes 1–5), candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Whereas, Paper 2 (Classes 6–8), eligibility includes graduation with a Diploma in Elementary Education, or graduation with 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), or Class 12 with 50% marks and a four-year B.El.Ed, B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed, or graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed in Special Education.

CTET Registration 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at CTET.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the February 2026 exam “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves by providing personal details, including name, date of birth, and contact information.

Step 4: Next, upload the necessary documents, fill in educational qualifications, category, and choice of paper (Paper-1 or Paper-2), and make the payment.

Step 5: Now, review all the information carefully.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CTET 2025: Supreme Court decision

This year's CTET is especially significant due to a Supreme Court decision. The court has made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for teachers. Failure to succeed may result in job loss or ineligibility for promotion. Teachers who have less than five years of service remaining are exempt from abrupt retirement but have to qualify for promotional purposes. The law affects millions of teachers in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.