CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Steps To Download

CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key: The Common Law Admission Test final answer key has been made available by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who took the UG or PG CLAT 2026 test can now visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in to view and get the CLAT final answer key 2026. For all undergraduate law applicants, the CLAT UG final answer key 2026 has been made available by the authorities. However, for PG-level courses, the CLAT PG final answer key 2026 is made available.

Students must go to the official website and click the CLAT 2026 link in order to download the CLAT Answer Key 2026.

CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Students must take the actions listed below in order to view the CLAT final answer key for 2026:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the "CLAT 2026" link.

Step 3: Click the "Final Answer Key of CLAT 2026" link on the page.

Step 4: While PG students should research CLAT PG answer key 2026, UG students should concentrate on CLAT UG answer key 2026.

Step 5: Examine the final solution key following the key's objections.

Step 6: For future use, download the CLAT final answer key in PDF format.