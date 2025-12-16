 Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Police has released the Constable (General) final result 2025 for District Churu on its official website. Candidates who cleared PET and PMT can check the PDF result and report for pre-appointment formalities on December 23, 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025: The results of the Rajasthan Police Constable final exam 2025 have been made public for those who passed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The results are now accessible on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in, for the position of Constable (General) in District Churu.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025: Official announcement

The official announcement from Police Headquarters states that the decision was made using Advertisement Numbers 1360. The outcome has been posted online and posted on the notice boards at the Reserve Police Line and the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Churu.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their results by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to police.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website;

Step 2: Find and click the link for "Constable (General) Final Result – District Churu" on the homepage;

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen in PDF format;

Step 4: Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to locate your name or roll number in the PDF;

Step 5: Download the PDF and save a copy for later use.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025:

Candidates must report for pre-appointment procedures if they have been provisionally chosen for the position of Constable (General). According to the employment advertisement, these include a physical examination, character verification, and verification of credentials of education, caste, and special qualifications.

The chosen applicants are required to show up at the Reserve Police Line in Churu on December 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM.

For additional information about appointments and joining procedures, candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website.

