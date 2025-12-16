 UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 For Different UG, PG Courses Out; Here's How To Download
The UNIRAJ hall ticket 2025 for different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations has been released by the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur or UNIRAJ on the UNIRAJ's official website, uniraj.ac.in. Applicants taking these exams must download and bring the admit card to the examination centre.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 | uniraj.ac.in

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: The University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, commonly known as UNIRAJ, has issued the UNIRAJ hall ticket 2025 for different undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester examinations. Those registered in various courses can now acquire admit cards from UNIRAJ's official website, uniraj.ac.in.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the UNIRAJ hall ticket 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Rajasthan at uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” or “Examination” section.

Step 3: After this, enter the required login credentials, such as registration number or roll number and then submit.

Step 4: Now, select the relevant course and semester from the list.

Step 5: Next, the UNIRAJ admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UNIRAJ hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

Note: Applicants taking these exams must download and bring the admit card to the examination centre, since access is not permitted without a valid hall ticket.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The UNIRAJ admit card includes vital information such as the student's name, roll number, course, semester, examination centre, date, and time of the exam.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Name of various UG, PG courses

The names for the hall tickets of various UG and PG courses are:

1. Hall tickets have been released for several undergraduate programmes across commerce and management streams.

2. These include B.Com. (ABST, BADM, EAFM), B.B.A. first semester courses and B.Com. first semester examinations.

3. In the postgraduate category, admit cards for M.Sc. Physics third semester has been issued.

4. Professional and diploma course hall tickets are live for PGDBF and PGDCA first-semester programmes.

5. LL.B. first and third semester students can also download their admit cards.

Note: Candidates are recommended to carefully examine all facts displayed on their admit cards and to notify university authorities if there is any issue.

