HTET January Exam Dates 2026 Released; Details Here

HTET January Exam Dates 2026 Released | bseh.org.in

HTET January Exam Dates 2026: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the exam date for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in January 2026. The board announced that applications for HTET January 2026 would begin in December 2025, with the deadline in January 2026. The examination will take place on January 17 and 18, 2026.

HTET January Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The HBSE will administer the HTET in January 2026 to hire teachers for different roles in Haryana government institutions. The exam is broken down into three levels: Level 1 for Primary Teachers (PRT), Level 2 for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Level 3 for Post Graduate Teachers.

The HTET is an obligatory eligibility test for Haryana teachers, and those who pass earn a certificate approved by the state government. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts over two days.

HTET January Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for Level 1 (PRT) must have passed 12th grade and hold a Diploma in Education (D.Ed). Applicants for Level 2 (TGT) must have a bachelor's degree in education (B.Ed.). Level 3 (PGT) candidates must have a postgraduate degree and a B.Ed. On the other hand, there is no age limit for the HTET January 2026.

HTET January Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HTET January 2026 application link.

Step 3: Next, applicants need to register by using their personal details, including name, date of birth, and a valid email ID.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The board expects roughly three lakh individuals to apply, particularly those who were unsuccessful in the previous session. Only 14% of students passed the most recent HTET exam, with 47,000 out of 3.31 lakh passing.