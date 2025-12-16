MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released; Check Full Schedule Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 | mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced a provisional examination calendar for 2026, with possible dates for ten recruitment exams throughout different state government agencies. The calendar is available on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The timetable comprises exams for positions such as Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Principal (Class II), Dental Surgeon, Mining Officer, and State Engineering Services.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Full schedule

The recruitment advertising for many of these positions has yet to be released, but the MPPSC has made the preliminary exam dates available to help applicants organise their studies. The full timetable is as follows:

1. Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Exam 2025: January 4, 2026

2. Deputy Director (Grade-2) / Assistant Director (Technical) Exam 2025: February 22, 2026

3. State Engineering Services Exam 2025: March 22, 2026

4. State Service and State Forest Service Prelims 2026: April 26, 2026

5. Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 1): July 12, 2026

6. Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 2): August 2, 2026

7. Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase 3): August 30, 2026

8. State Service Main Exam 2026: September 7 to September 12, 2026

9. State Forest Service Main Exam 2026: September 27, 2026

Click here for the full schedule

Note: According to the commission, some examinations will be held on the declared timetable, while others will be subject to administrative decisions and High Court orders. The State Service Main Examination 2025 will be conducted only once the High Court issues instructions.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to download?

To check the MPPSC exam calendar 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below;

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'MPPSC Tentative Examination Calendar 2026' link.

Step 3: After this, the MPPSC Tentative Examination Calendar 2026 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the MPPSC Tentative Examination Calendar 2026 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: Those who have already passed previous written exams are also waiting for details on the timing of interviews, which will be provided separately.

About the MPPSC Exam

The MPPSC Exam is conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for state administrative and civil services through a competitive selection process.