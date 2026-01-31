 NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put On Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put On Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put On Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court

The Medical Counselling Committee has put the NEET PG Round 3 choice filling and locking process on hold as revised eligibility criteria remain under consideration in the Supreme Court. MCC withdrew its earlier schedule and advised candidates to keep checking the official website for updates. Meanwhile, students get more time to decide as some colleges have added seats to the pool.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put on Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court | Canva

The medical counselling committee (MCC) has put the final round three counselling of NEET PG choice filling and locking process on hold, as the matter of revised eligibility criteria remained subjudice in the supreme court.

In a notice, the MCC stated that the choice locking option has been put on hold till further notice.

Withdrawing the earlier notice which stated that the round 3 choice filling option would be open till January 30 and locking of option will activate from 6pm on January 29 and end at 8am on January 30.

The updated details will soon be made available, meanwhile the eligible candidates get more to choose their categories before locking their preferences.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Likely To Present 2026-27 State Budget Following Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Demise
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Maharashtra Govt Appoints Manisha Mhaiskar As Additional Chief Secretary Of Home Department
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Navi Mumbai News: Financial Dispute Turns Violent In Nagpada, 5 Injured, 13 Detained
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai
Marathi Abhyas Kendra Meets BMC To Revive Marathi-Medium Schools In Mumbai

The official statement from the MCC has advised the students to keep checking the official website for all the updates.

In addition to the more time, some medical colleges have added more seats to the pool for students, so accordingly students can make an informed decision based on the availability of seats.

Read Also
UP: Varanasi Students Celebrate SC Stay On UGC Equity Regulations, Vow To Continue Fight Against New...
article-image

Also Watch:

This change comes in as a writ petition was filed in the supreme court, against the National Board of exams in medical sciences when it decided to revise the eligibility criteria to admissions in the postgraduate medical courses.

According to the revision, the medical fraternity was divided on the revised eligibility criteria. According to the new notification released on January 13, the qualifying percentile for the general category was lowered from the 50th to the 7th percentile and for disabled people from the 45th to the 5th percentile. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC, it was reduced to zero.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put On Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court
NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put On Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court
'I’m Not An Engineer… But Roads Became My Passion': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Candid...
'I’m Not An Engineer… But Roads Became My Passion': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Candid...
KC College Comes Alive As Blitzkrieg Day 1 Unfolds
KC College Comes Alive As Blitzkrieg Day 1 Unfolds
AIIMS INI CET 2026: Registration Date Extended; Apply At aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET 2026: Registration Date Extended; Apply At aiimsexams.ac.in
NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 Issued At exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE; Exam On February 8
NTA NIFTEE City Intimation Slip 2026 Issued At exams.nta.nic.in/NIFTEE; Exam On February 8