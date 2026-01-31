NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Put on Hold As Eligibility Criteria Row Reaches Supreme Court | Canva

The medical counselling committee (MCC) has put the final round three counselling of NEET PG choice filling and locking process on hold, as the matter of revised eligibility criteria remained subjudice in the supreme court.

In a notice, the MCC stated that the choice locking option has been put on hold till further notice.

Withdrawing the earlier notice which stated that the round 3 choice filling option would be open till January 30 and locking of option will activate from 6pm on January 29 and end at 8am on January 30.

The updated details will soon be made available, meanwhile the eligible candidates get more to choose their categories before locking their preferences.

The official statement from the MCC has advised the students to keep checking the official website for all the updates.

In addition to the more time, some medical colleges have added more seats to the pool for students, so accordingly students can make an informed decision based on the availability of seats.

This change comes in as a writ petition was filed in the supreme court, against the National Board of exams in medical sciences when it decided to revise the eligibility criteria to admissions in the postgraduate medical courses.

According to the revision, the medical fraternity was divided on the revised eligibility criteria. According to the new notification released on January 13, the qualifying percentile for the general category was lowered from the 50th to the 7th percentile and for disabled people from the 45th to the 5th percentile. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC, it was reduced to zero.

