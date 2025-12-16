CLAT Results 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

CLAT Results 2026 Soon | Canva

CLAT Results 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results tomorrow, December 17, 2025. Along with this, applicants will issue the final answer key. Aspirants who took the exam will be able to verify their qualifying status on the official website of CNLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To access both the things, aspirants need to use their login credentials.

CLAT Results 2026: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result and final answer key link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CLAT 2026 result and final answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CLAT Results 2026: Details mentioned

The CLAT 2026 scorecard PDF will contain key personal and examination details of each candidate. It will mention the candidate’s name, father’s name, roll number, and application number, along with the category under which the candidate has applied. The scorecard will also display section-wise marks and the overall score obtained in the exam, in addition to the candidate’s All India Rank and category-wise rank.

CLAT 2026: Provisional Answer Key & Objection Window

On December 10, 2025, the Consortium issued the CLAT 2026 provisional answer key. Disappointed applicants had until December 12, 2025, at 5 p.m. to file objections via the official website.

CLAT Exam 2026: Overview

CLNUs administered CLAT 2026 on December 7 in 156 centres throughout 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories in India. Of the 92,344 applicants who enrolled, 96.83% of undergraduate applicants and 92.45% of postgraduate applicants took the test. In addition, 548 PwD applicants applied for CLAT 2026.