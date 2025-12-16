 Viral Video: BRAC University Escalator Malfunction Sparks Panic, Triggers Online Reactions
Viral Video: BRAC University Escalator Malfunction Sparks Panic, Triggers Online Reactions

A viral video from BRAC University, Dhaka, shows students panicking after an escalator suddenly malfunctioned and sped up inside the campus. Several students struggled to keep balance as screams filled the area. While many netizens raised safety concerns, others reacted with humour, comparing it to a rollercoaster or video game.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
BRAC University's Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: The students of BRAC University in Dhaka were sent into a state of panic after an escalator inside the campus suddenly malfunctioned and began running at an extremely high speed.

A video of the incident, now widely spread on social media, captured tense moments immediately after the escalator suddenly accelerated. Several students were on the escalator when it started moving at high speed, which caused panic and chaos. Students are seen screaming in videos, struggling to keep their balance, and rushing toward stepping off or jumping away as soon as the escalator reaches the end, while others nearby watch in shock.

It sends a clip showing the state of confusion and fear among the riders and passing people. The escalator seemed to keep running with an amazingly frightening speed for its passengers. After the spread of this video on social media, many users called for campus safety and questioned how such a technical failure could occur. For its part, the university has yet to issue a statement explaining what happened and describing the safety measures in place.

Netizens Reactions

Social media users responded with a mix of humour and concern. One comment read, “Mje pta ni kyu esa lgra h log enjoy krre h,” while another jokingly called it “Final Destination.” Some compared it to a game, saying, “Mario in fast mode,” while others quipped, “Looks fun, the escalator got motivated,” and “Rollercoaster.” Despite the jokes, several users also stressed the need for strict safety checks to prevent such incidents in the future.

