RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 | rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 for those who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level examination. The results are now published on the Indian Railways' official website. Applicants can check their selection status by entering their enrollment number, registration number, or date of birth.

This year, the RRB posted 8113 vacancies for different graduate-level positions. The exam was held on October 13, 2025, at various locations.

Note: The RRB has confirmed that the result is final, and no individual scorecards will be provided.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025: Details mentioned

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 result includes vital information such as the applicant's name, roll number, registration information, and eligibility for the next recruitment stage.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB at indianrailways.gov.in or rrbbilaspur.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025.”

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as enrollment number, registration number & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT-2 2025: Age limit

Aspirants must meet the age requirements outlined in the announcement, with a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 36 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation is allowed under RRB norms for qualified categories.

Note: The official notification CEN 05/2024 includes extensive information about age limits and other eligibility requirements.

What's next?

Those who pass the CBT-2 stage will be qualified for the next phases of the RRB selection process, which include document verification and other recruitment stages.