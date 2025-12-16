Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment Begins For Armed And Unarmed Branches At slprbassam.in; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Application Steps

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: The Assam Police Constable recruitment 2025 registration procedure has started. Online applications are being accepted for 1,715 Constable positions in the Assam Police Department's Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB) by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. Until January 16, 2026, qualified applicants may apply via the official website, slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 1,715 posts
Constable (Armed Branch – AB): 663 posts
Constable (Unarmed Branch – UB): 1,052 posts
Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification
Unarmed Branch (UB):
Must have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12) from a recognised board
Armed Branch (AB):
Must have passed Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) from a recognised board
Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 25 years
Note: Candidates will be eligible to apply only if they meet both the age and educational qualification criteria prescribed in the notification.
Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Steps to apply
Only the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam's official website is available for online applications. Applications sent offline won't be approved:
Step 1: Once the application link is active, go to the official website, slprbassam.in
Step 2: Register with a working phone number and email address
Step 3: Log in and enter your personal, educational, and communication information
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, High School Leaving Certificate or Higher Secondary Certificate, age proof, and category documents, if applicable
Step 5: Carefully check all the information and submit the application form
Step 6: Download or print the acknowledgement page for your reference.
Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Selection process
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST)
Candidates will be assessed on physical fitness and prescribed physical standards.
Written Examination
Objective-type test covering:
General Awareness (with focus on Assam’s history, geography, polity, and economy)
Arithmetic
Reasoning and Mental Ability
General English
The written exam will be conducted in English, Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo.
Academic Weightage (For Unarmed Branch Candidates) -Marks obtained in Higher Secondary (Class 12) will be given weightage.
Oral Test / Viva-Voce (If Applicable) - Conducted where required, as per recruitment rules.
Final Merit List
Prepared based on the combined performance in:
- PET/PST
- Written Examination
- Academic Marks
- Viva-Voce (if conducted)