Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment Begins For Armed And Unarmed Branches At slprbassam.in; Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Application Steps

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: The Assam Police Constable recruitment 2025 registration procedure has started. Online applications are being accepted for 1,715 Constable positions in the Assam Police Department's Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB) by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. Until January 16, 2026, qualified applicants may apply via the official website, slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 1,715 posts

Constable (Armed Branch – AB): 663 posts

Constable (Unarmed Branch – UB): 1,052 posts

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Unarmed Branch (UB):

Must have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12) from a recognised board

Armed Branch (AB):

Must have passed Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) from a recognised board

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2026)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 25 years

Note: Candidates will be eligible to apply only if they meet both the age and educational qualification criteria prescribed in the notification.

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Steps to apply

Only the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam's official website is available for online applications. Applications sent offline won't be approved:

Step 1: Once the application link is active, go to the official website, slprbassam.in

Step 2: Register with a working phone number and email address

Step 3: Log in and enter your personal, educational, and communication information

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, High School Leaving Certificate or Higher Secondary Certificate, age proof, and category documents, if applicable

Step 5: Carefully check all the information and submit the application form

Step 6: Download or print the acknowledgement page for your reference.

Direct link to apply

Assam Police Constable 2025 Recruitment: Selection process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST)

Candidates will be assessed on physical fitness and prescribed physical standards.

Written Examination

Objective-type test covering:

General Awareness (with focus on Assam’s history, geography, polity, and economy)

Arithmetic

Reasoning and Mental Ability

General English

The written exam will be conducted in English, Assamese, Bengali, and Bodo.

Academic Weightage (For Unarmed Branch Candidates) -Marks obtained in Higher Secondary (Class 12) will be given weightage.

Oral Test / Viva-Voce (If Applicable) - Conducted where required, as per recruitment rules.

Final Merit List

Prepared based on the combined performance in:

- PET/PST

- Written Examination

- Academic Marks

- Viva-Voce (if conducted)