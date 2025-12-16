SOF ICO 2025–26 Results Declared At sofworld.org; Check Scores, Ranks Here

SOF ICO 2025–26 Results: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) announced the International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) 2025-26 results on December 15, 2025. Students who took the test can now visit the official website at sofworld.org to view and get their results. Students must provide information such their full name, mobile number, email address, and country name in order to view the SOF ICO result 2025–2026.

SOF ICO 2025–26 Results: Important dates

SOF ICO Exam Date (Set 1): September 18, 2025

ICO Answer Key Release (Exam 1): October 31, 2025

SOF ICO Exam Date (Set 2): November 7, 2025

ICO Answer Key Release (Exam 2): December 3, 2025

SOF ICO Result Declaration: December 15, 2025

SOF ICO 2025–26 Results: Steps to check the result

Students can verify and download the International Commerce Olympiad result online by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to sofworld.org, the Science Olympiad Foundation's official website.

Step 2: Click the "SOF ICO" section on the homepage, then choose the "SOF ICO Result 2025-26" link.

Step 3: Click the Submit button after entering the necessary information, such as the student's full name, email address, mobile number, and country name.

Step 4: The SOF ICO 2025–2026 result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

SOF ICO 2025–26 Results: Details mentioned on result

Name of the Student

Name of the Parent

Name of the School

Class

Roll Number

Score Obtained

International Rank

State / Zonal Rank

School Rank

SOF ICO 2025–26 Results: Student performance report

A Student Performance Report (SPR) will be sent to each student who participated in the SOF ICO 2025–2026. The SPR helps students set future academic objectives by offering a thorough examination of their areas of strength and growth.

According to the Science Olympiad Foundation's official award policy, students who achieve top worldwide, zonal, and school ranks will be qualified for the SOF ICO Awards 2025–2026.

Every year, SOF organises an academic competition called SOF ICO to evaluate the knowledge and abilities of students in classes 11 and 12 in the field of commerce. The SOF Olympiad's curriculum aims to prepare young pupils for the competitive world from an early age by giving them a platform to discover and develop their academic skills in the field of commerce.