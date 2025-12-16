ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Begins At smash.icsi.edu; Apply Till February 15

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: CSEET registrations have been open from June 2026 at smash.icsi.edu, according to the Institute of Company Secretaies of India. Candidates have until February 15, 2026, to apply for the CSEET June 2026 exam. The ICSI CSEET June 2026 test will take place offline between June 1 and June 4, 2026. On the specified exam dates, candidates must show up at the designated testing location.

The CSEET exam pattern has been updated by ICSI and will be used starting with the June 2026 exam. In order to prepare for the June 2026 CSEET exam, candidates must be up to speed on the most recent exam format and syllabus.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

CSEET June 2026 Registration Starts: December 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET June 2026: February 15, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee):

- March 1, 2026 to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee):

- April 8, 2026 to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window:

- June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

To apply for CSEET June 2026, candidates must take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Visit smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Examine the list of documents needed to complete the application.

Step 3: Start completing the 2026 CSEET application.

Step 4: Pay the INR 7500 CSEET registration fee.

Step 5: Submit and download the application form.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICSI website for any updates or changes to the schedule.