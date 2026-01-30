'I’m Not An Engineer… But Roads Became My Passion': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Candid Convocation Speech That Had HSNC University Listening Closely

A landmark moment at HSNC University’s 4th Convocation Ceremony as Shri Nitin Gadkari is conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Literature (Hon. D.Litt.) |

What began as a formal convocation at HSNC University, Mumbai soon turned into a memorable lesson in honesty and leadership as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed a packed auditorium at HSNC University’s Fourth Convocation Ceremony, where he was conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Literature (Hon. D.Litt.). The ceremony was graced by Shri Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University; Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, H(S)NC Board and Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai as graduating students, their families, faculty and staff gathered to mark a defining academic milestone.

Beyond the Classroom: Why Purpose Still Matters in Education

In her Opening Address, Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice-Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai, underlined the University’s commitment to value-based and holistic education. Referring to the University’s relatively short journey since its establishment in 2020, she traced its strong foundation to the 70-year legacy of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board, which has consistently prioritised access, inclusion and academic excellence.

Vice Chancellor Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla Felicitates Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, Prof. Bagla reminded students that knowledge must culminate in humility, responsibility and service. She highlighted several student-led initiatives that reflect this ethos, including the Fit Bharat Club’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari climate Change Cycling Expedition, NSS-driven community outreach programmes, cleanathons, tree plantation drives, sports achievements, NCC excellence and inclusive education initiatives such as Skill Shakti InclusiveED, aimed at empowering specially-abled learners.

Thanking Shri Nitin Gadkari for accepting the Honorary D.Litt., she praised his visionary leadership and reaffirmed that education should result in impact, integrity and service, calling upon graduates to represent HSNC University with humility and purpose.

Execution Is the True Measure of Leadership

In his special address, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, H(S)NC Board, lauded Gadkariji for redefining India’s infrastructure landscape through visionary yet execution-driven leadership. He noted that Gadkariji’s work has demonstrated how sustainable, inclusive and outcome-oriented development can become a powerful engine for national growth.

Highlighting the far-reaching impact of roads and connectivity on economic expansion, employment generation and logistics efficiency, Dr. Hiranandani observed that Shri Gadkari’s initiatives have transformed infrastructure into a catalyst for social and economic mobility. Sustainability, he noted, was no longer optional. From alternative fuels and electric mobility to using plastic waste and industrial by-products in road construction, Gadkariji’s work demonstrated how innovation and responsibility can coexist.

Dr.Hiranandani described the Union Minister as a leader who has consistently translated bold ideas into tangible outcomes through innovation, financial discipline and long-term thinking.

(Clockwise from top left) Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari; Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla; Provost Mr. Anil Harish and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, H(S)NC Board, addressing the gathering during HSNC University’s 4th Convocation Ceremony

Public Office is a Public Trust

Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University, commended Shri Gadkari for his transformative contributions to India’s infrastructure. He particularly highlighted the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the over 60% increase in national highway construction achieved under Gadkariji’s leadership. Quoting Jonathan Swift’s “Vision is the art of seeing the invisible,” Mr. Harish emphasised Shri Gadkariji’s rare ability to convert intent into execution, translating ambitious ideas into tangible outcomes with a strong focus on sustainability.

Reflecting on the essence of public service, Mr. Harish noted that holding a public office is a position of trust, where responsibility, integrity and measurable impact must guide every decision. He presented Shri Gadkari’s leadership as an enduring example for students, illustrating how vision, commitment and disciplined action can shape a nation.

Congratulating the graduating students, Mr. Harish reminded them that while their journey may include many peaks and occasional valleys, their knowledge, experience and strength of character will enable them to overcome challenges and aspire to greater heights.

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari during his convocation address

When Failure Becomes the Plot Twist

Taking the podium last, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, recipient of the Honorary Doctorate of Literature (Hon. D.Litt.), struck an instant chord with the audience through his candid and relatable reflections. Recounting his life journey, he spoke openly about scoring 49.26% in Science, narrowly missing the engineering entrance exam cut-off. “I am not an engineer,” he said with disarming honesty, “but roads became my passion.”

For a generation raised on entrance exams, cut-offs and constant comparison, the honesty landed hard. Shri Gadkari’s story wasn’t about overnight success, it was about finding purpose after disappointment, something many young people relate to deeply today.

That passion, he revealed, was not part of some grand masterplan. In the mid-1990s, Shri Gadkari landed in the Maharashtra Public Works Department Ministry almost accidentally. Back in the day, when the then-CM Manohar Joshi and deputy-CM Gopinath Munde asked Gadkari to choose between the PWD and the Power Ministry, the Enron controversy was already dominating headlines. Reading the room (and the risks), he picked PWD and the rest, quite literally, became history.

What began as a relatively low-glamour assignment soon became his calling. The experience reshaped his thinking and, over time, his career. From that early PWD stint emerged a lifelong commitment to connectivity, innovation and scale, a journey that would eventually see him become the face of India’s highways and transport revolution.

Celebrating academic excellence: a student receives her degree and Gold Medal at HSNC University’s 4th Convocation Ceremony

That passion, he explained, later translated into some of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link to rural road networks connecting thousands of villages. “Infrastructure,” he said, “is an opportunity.”

His words resonated strongly with the graduating cohort, many of whom are navigating uncertainty in a fast-changing world. Shri Gadkari spoke about the importance of learning from setbacks, cultivating long-term vision and embracing innovation, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Lessons That Stuck With the Class of 2026

Addressing the graduates directly, Shri Gadkari urged them to aim high but stay grounded. He spoke about green hydrogen, ethanol blending, waste-to-road technology and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, urging students to think of solutions.

“One can donate an eye, but not vision,” he said, a line that instantly became one of the most-quoted moments of the evening.

He also spoke candidly about flaws. “No one is perfect. I also have flaws,” he admitted, encouraging students to strengthen their virtues and work consciously on their weaknesses.

He urged graduates to reject discrimination, think inclusively and measure success not just in salary packages but in impact, ethics and contribution. Road safety, he reminded them, was also a responsibility, especially for the youth. This was on a day when he had come directly from a road safety campaign (Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026) media shoot featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal. He explained that the campaign, aimed at driving behavioural change and instilling empathy among young road users, seeks to address the grim reality that people aged 18–34 account for a majority of road accident fatalities.

A sea of academic regalia fills the convocation hall during HSNC University’s 4th Convocation Ceremony, reflecting a moment of collective pride and achievement

A sea of academic regalia fills the convocation hall during HSNC University’s 4th Convocation Ceremony, reflecting a moment of collective pride and achievement

Honoured But Unchanged

HSNC University conferred the Hon. D.Litt. upon Shri Gadkari in recognition of his contribution to nation-building, public service and transformative infrastructure development. Accepting the honour, he remarked with characteristic humility that this was his 15th honorary doctorate, yet he continues to refrain from using the title “Dr” before his name, quipping with a smile, that having once been disqualified from the engineering entrance examination, he often wonders if it is right to claim the prefix. The line drew laughter and a message Gen Z instantly picked up on: titles fade, impact stays.

He also spoke warmly about following in the footsteps of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, the first recipient of HSNC University’s honorary doctorate. Recalling Mr. Tata’s simplicity, Shri Gadkari shared an anecdote about how the industrialist once drove himself to visit him, a quiet reminder that true leadership doesn’t need grandeur.

Shri Nitin Gadkari’s convocation address at HSNC University offered Gen Z a reality check, a clear road-map and a timely reminder that stumbling is part of the journey, as long as you keep moving ahead.

Degrees, Distinction and Direction

The ceremony witnessed the conferment of degrees on 42 gold medalists, marking the culmination of years of academic effort and personal growth. At HSNC University’s Fourth Convocation Ceremony, the message was unmistakable: success is not defined by perfect beginnings, but by resilience, ethics and the courage to keep moving forward.