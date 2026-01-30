Kc College Comes Alive As Blitzkrieg Day 1 Unfolds |

KC College’s Department of Mass Media hosted Day 1 of Blitzkrieg’s 23rd edition on 30th January. The event opened with impressive team entries, a theme reveal through dance and drama, the traditional Blitz light up and then the Principal Prof. Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag and the faculty of the college declared Blitzkrieg 2026 Open.

The Vice- Principal and Head, Prof. Dr, Shalini R. Sinha quoted, “I am absolutely impressed with the opening dance performance and I am looking forward to Blitzkrieg 2026”.

Day 1 of ‘‘Blitzkrieg’’ started with “Tele-Twister”, a lively test of spontaneity and articulation featuring over 11 teams. CC Indus set the tone with witty Hindi wordplay, while CC North Sea followed with a confident English performance. CCs Hispania, Asgard, Rome, Narnia, Polynesia, Mongal, and Egypt added humor and style. Guest Disha Jasolia inspired participants with insights from Filmy Gyaan.

The storytelling event “Tryst with Destiny” had teams reenact the final chapters of ancient civilizations through myth and drama. CC Narnia opened with a mystery. CC North Sea presented the royal murder of King the First. CC Egypt explored themes of humanity and sin, while CC Dwarka reimagined Lord Krishna as a Gen Z figure.

At “Janhit Mein Jaari”, teams shared public relations strategies that tackled important social issues such as water conservation, youth employment, sanitation, girls’ hygiene, vaccination, and labor welfare. Nidhi Gupta judged the session and provided valuable feedback.

Adding excitement, Lauren Gottlieb, a former Dance India Dance contestant and Bollywood actress, made a surprise appearance. She interacted with students in a talk show format, played games, danced, and launched ‘‘The Blitz Express”, the annual magazine by the Media Relations Department. The event concluded with a fun reel and a felicitation from the faculty.

“Point of Vyuh” a Battle Strategy featured a crisis simulation where teams represented civilizations through diplomacy, negotiation, and conflict. They were judged based on research, articulation, rebuttals, and flexibility.

The Oxford-style debate ‘‘Farq Hai Toh Tark Hai” challenged participants to discuss media, communication, and public policy, emphasizing analysis and persuasive speaking.

The day wrapped up with “Shaukat-e-Showdown,” a three-round flagship fashion show, followed by ‘‘Gully Gully Sim Sim,” a high-energy street dance competition that kept the audience thoroughly engaged.