HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club Team Flags Off Kashmir–Kanyakumari Climate Change Cycling Expedition With A Strong Start

HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club Ride Ambassadors at Mumbai Airport before taking off for Kashmir, the starting point of their 3,800 km journey towards climate action and collective change |

HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club has successfully commenced its ambitious Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) Climate Change Cycling Expedition. The expedition is being undertaken under the guidance and visionary leadership of Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of HSNC University, who has been a driving force behind the Fit Bharat Club’s evolution into a value-driven youth movement. Under her stewardship, the initiative has evolved beyond a fitness programme into a platform that nurtures leadership, civic responsibility, environmental consciousness and national service among young people.

Commenting on the successful start, Col. Dr. Bagla said: “This K2K Climate Change Cycling Expedition embodies a spirit of courage, discipline and purpose that defines HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club. Through this journey, students engage in leadership under pressure, collaborative problem-solving, risk management and civic engagement. The ride serves as a moving classroom, reinforcing the idea that climate awareness, sustainability and responsible citizenship must be lived experiences, not just academic concepts”.

“Cycling is one of the most catalytic habits young people can adopt since it builds fitness, sharpens mental resilience and leaves the smallest environmental footprint. Through this expedition, our Ride Ambassadors are proving that sustainable choices can also be strong, aspirational and transformative,” Dr. Bagla highlighted.

“As India looks towards sustainable mobility, cycling offers a simple yet powerful solution. Through this K2K cycling expedition, we are advocating a lifestyle that is healthier, cleaner and more responsible. This expedition sends a clear message, small individual choices, when practiced consistently, can create national impact. Our HSNC University students are carrying the message that fitness, environmental responsibility and nation-building move together. This expedition reflects the kind of conscious, committed leadership that our country’s future depends on,” Dr. Bagla explained.

The night before the ride. Stories, strategies and shared belief. Guiness World Record Holder Adil Teli spent time with the HSNC University Fit Bharat Club team, preparing them for the miles and moments ahead. |

The 15-member team of Ride Ambassadors, comprising 14 students and one faculty, set off from Lal Chowk, Srinagar on 31st December 2025 and completed a challenging 125-km ride to Ramban on Day 1, marking a determined and inspiring start. The team includes three girl cyclists and is led by Mr. Mayur Dhumasia, Assistant Professor, para-athlete and an integral pillar of the Fit Bharat Club.

The expedition was ceremonially flagged off in Srinagar by Mr. Adil Teli, a 27-year old cyclist from Srinagar and a Guinness World Record holder for the Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling ride. Mr. Teli also rode alongside the team for the first 40 kms, lending his support and encouragement to the riders as they began their journey.

On the eve of the flag-off, Mr. Teli spent some time with the team, mentoring the riders and sharing valuable insights from his own cross-country experience. He offered practical protips on endurance management, route planning, injury prevention and mental resilience, emphasising the importance of pacing, nutrition, hydration and adaptability in challenging terrain and weather conditions. His guidance not only helped the riders prepare physically but also instilled confidence and strategic clarity as they embarked on the expedition.

Guided by the vision of Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, the Fit Bharat Club flags off its Kashmir to Kanyakumari Climate Change Cycling Expedition from Lal Chowk, Srinagar. |

Prepared for the Mountains

Recognising the demanding nature of the route, the team has also followed structured training protocols, health screenings and safety planning. The team underwent intensive physical and mental preparation, including endurance training, route familiarisation and cold-weather conditioning. Upon arrival in Kashmir, the cyclists spent a full day acclimatising to altitude and weather conditions, ensuring safety and readiness before embarking on the ride. Speaking on the team’s preparedness, faculty-in-charge, right-hand amputee and para-athlete Mr. Mayur Dhumasia said: “This expedition demands much more than physical strength. The preparation involved discipline, mental conditioning and learning to adapt to extreme conditions. Riding out of Kashmir is a test of character and our team has shown incredible grit from Day 1.”

The Road Ahead

On Day 2, the team rode 160 km from Ramban to Kathua while on Day 3, the team rode 154 km from Kathua to Phagwara. On Day 4, they camped at Ambala for the night and on Day 5, they reached Delhi in the evening. The expedition will traverse a demanding multi-state route covering Srinagar, Ramban, Kathua, Phagwara, Ambala, Delhi NCR, Mathura, Gwalior, Lalitpur, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Nagpur, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chikkaballapur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli before culminating at Kanyakumari on 24th January 2025.

Backs to the camera. Eyes on the mission. Squad Goals. In their matching HSNC University jerseys. Unmatched Determination. Game On. |

By cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the expedition physically connects India’s most climate-sensitive regions, from melting Himalayan glaciers and river systems to heat-stressed plains and vulnerable coastal zones. The route cuts across multiple ecological and climatic belts, highlighting how climate change impacts every region differently, yet binds the nation through shared environmental challenges. As the riders will move through mountains, agricultural heartlands, urban corridors and coastal stretches, they will engage with communities facing varied climate realities, water scarcity, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and environmental degradation. This on-ground journey transforms climate change from an abstract concept into a lived, visible experience. By choosing cycles over motorised transport, the expedition demonstrates the tangible impact of low-carbon mobility. Covering 3,800 kilometres on bicycles significantly reduces carbon emissions while spotlighting cycling as an accessible, sustainable and scalable solution for everyday transport.

On Republic Day 2025, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, the then Provost, HSNC University and Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University felicitated its Fit Bharat India Club cyclists for completing the remarkable Centre-to-Coast Cycling Expedition. |

HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club was launched on 15 August 2022 with Cycling for Freedom, as students and faculty rode from KC College to Worli to mark India’s 75th Independence Day , sweat, spirit and solidarity all rolled into one. Days later, the National Sports Day Marathon honoured Major Dhyan Chand with a 6-km run that stitched fitness into national pride. By Republic Day 2023, the ambition scaled up, a 75-km ultra run from Virar to Worli under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav became a bold statement of endurance and unity. The rhythm continued on Independence Day 2023, with another spirited run to Worli, reaffirming that for this club, patriotism is best expressed in motion. October 2023 saw the club go big with a five-day cycling expedition to the Statue of Unity, saluting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and earning appreciation from then Governor and Chancellor Shri Ramesh Bais.

In January 2024, the stakes rose further with Centre to Coast, a Delhi to Mumbai cycle rally connecting the political and financial capitals of India, while planting seeds through tribal outreach along the way. Most recently, in August 2025, the club honoured legendary runner Fauja Singh with a 114-km overnight tribute run, proving that age, limits and excuses are meant to be outrun.

About HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club and the K2K cycling expedition: Established in 2022, as a student-led wellness initiative, the Fit Bharat Club has steadily evolved into a vibrant platform promoting holistic fitness, leadership and social responsibility. Over the years, the Club has engaged hundreds of students across campuses through cycling drives, fitness challenges, awareness campaigns and community outreach, aligning strongly with India’s national Fit India and youth development goals.

The K2K cycling expedition marks a defining milestone in this journey, transforming fitness into a powerful vehicle for national service and climate advocacy and is designed to leave a lasting impact beyond the final destination. Learnings, stories and insights from the journey will be documented and shared across campuses, inspiring future student cohorts. The team’s composition reflects HSNC University’s inclusive ethos. With three women riders and leadership by a para-athlete faculty member, the expedition challenges conventional notions of endurance, leadership and representation. It sends a strong message that fitness, resilience and climate leadership are not limited by gender or physical barriers, but driven by commitment and purpose.

About HSNC University:

Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNC University), a State Public University was set up on 11th June 2020, under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) initiative, through a collaborative effort between the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Education and the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) Board.

HSNC University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra & Gujarat, H.E. Shri Acharya Devvrat as its Chancellor; eminent lawyer Mr. Anil Harish as its Provost and Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla as its Vice Chancellor.

HSNC University comprises renowned Mumbai colleges such as Hassaram Rijhumal College of Commerce & Economics (H.R. College) as its lead college with Kishinchand Chellaram College of Arts, Science & Commerce (K.C College) and Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTC) among its constituent colleges. With over 12,390 students, HSNC University has rapidly expanded its academic portfolio in five years, launching eight schools offering innovative programs across commerce, law, management, arts, sciences, engineering, yoga and wellness and performing arts.

HSNC University’s Industry 4.0-aligned curriculum integrates internships, projects, and research, while strategic partnerships and initiatives like "Streetpreneurship" foster student innovation and global employability. Student life at HSNC University is vibrant, with diverse clubs, festivals, hackathons, and outreach programs fostering leadership and social impact, supported by a streamlined Student Facilitation Center for easy administrative services. HSNC University strives to redefine education by empowering young minds to excel in learning, innovation, research, social service and entrepreneurship.

In a short span of time, HSNC University is already making a significant mark in the field of higher education in Mumbai and across the country. With a focus on relevant and contemporary programs of study, it is quickly establishing itself as a key player in shaping the future of education.