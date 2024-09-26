HSNC University, Mumbai Celebrates NSS Foundation Day; Jeevan Vaahini - A Blood and Platelet Donors’ Directory Unveiled and Released

First edition of ‘Jeevan Vaahini’ - a Blood and Platelet Donors’ Directory put together by HSNC University, Mumbai was released at the event to commemorate NSS Foundation Day |

HSNC University, Mumbai celebrated NSS (National Service Scheme) Foundation Day - a day that stands as a testament to the University’s collective dedication to community service and social responsibility. Since its inception in 2020, HSNC University, Mumbai, under the decisive leadership of Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC Univeristy and Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, has demonstrated remarkable growth in social service and student development through the Department of Student Development Activities.

Speaking at the event to commemorate NSS Foundation Day, Chief Guest Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla congratulated the NSS student volunteers, their parents, Dr. Satish Kolte, Director, NSS & Student Development, HSNC University and the Programme Officers and wished them success in their work. Dr. Kolte came in for special praise for bringing laurels to the University and Col. Dr. Bagla asked him to continue to inspire the volunteers in excelling in their service as part of the NSS activities. Col. Dr. Bagla added that NSS was a humanistic activity and it will inculcate spirit of service to the nation among students who work as volunteers.

Col. Dr. Bagla speaking at the event to commemorate NSS Day at HSNC University, Mumbai |

Highlighting all the good work done by the University NSS Cell since inception, Col. Dr. Bagla said that the NSS offered great scope to the University to involve students in the service of the nation from a very young age.“They will realise the goals of service to the nation and the poor,” Col. Dr. Bagla said. She applauded the NSS units and volunteers for participating in various activities, including awareness rallies, blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat, Meri Matti Mera Desh, unique tree plantation drives, women empowerment, sanitation drives, beach clean-ups, conducting anti-plastic drives, providing vermicompost pits, constructing toilets in villages, river cleaning drives and free medical camps.

Col. Dr. Bagla presented the NSS report for the year 2023-24 and expressed gratitude to everyone for their support.

E-learning centres established by NSS volunteers at: Sane Guruji Vidyalaya, Ghatim in Palghar and Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Karul in Sindhudurg. Besides this, libraries were developed through book donations at two villages Karul and Baparde in Sindhudurg. Science popularisation programs were also conducted in 10 BMC schools and also in villages like Sonali, Karul and Baparde in Sindhudurg. HSNC University NSS volunteers have planted over 4,500 saplings in adopted villages from 2020 onwards. Similarly, over 4000 units of blood was collected by the NSS volunteers.

Dr. Satish Kolte felicitating Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla on NSS Day 2024 |

HSNC University, Mumbai, also initiated the innovative ‘Adopt Grandma Project’ which fosters inter-generational connections and promotes social inclusivity. Volunteers spend quality time with senior citizens, combating loneliness and isolation. Periodic visits to seniors' homes and Sneha Bandhan events demonstrate volunteers' commitment to this project..

The first edition of Jeevan Vaahini - a Blood and Platelet Donors’ Directory put together by HSNC University, Mumbai was also released at the event. The directory includes contact details of 1006 blood donors, 36 blood banks, 27 ambulance services and 14 hospitals all across Mumbai.

HSNC Univeristy NSS student volunteers, mentors and program officers who have excelled during the past three years were felicitated at the event. K.C. College NSS unit won the ‘Best NSS unit’ award while Dr. Pratiksha Kadam won the ‘Best Program Officer’ award.

NSS student award winners with Col. Dr. Bagla |

HSNC University, Mumbai has six NSS units among its constituent Colleges - H.R College of Commerce & Economics (H.R. College); K.C. College of Arts, Commerce & Science (K.C College) and Bombay Teachers’ Training College, Colaba (BTTC) and has a registered strength of over 600 volunteers who are taking part in various service activities. Over 25 students, mentors and program officers were felicitated for their relentless work.

National Service Scheme is a Central Government Educational Programme was formally launched on 24th September, 1969, the birth cenetary year of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.Hence, 24th September is celebrated as NSS Day every year, with appropriate programmes and activies. NSS functions under the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at the national level and under the Ministry of Higher Education at the State level. NSS provides another dimension through community service while studying. The central mission of NSS revolves around bridging the gap between educational institutions and local communities, with a special emphasis on rural areas.

Audience at the HSNC University event to commemorate NSS Foundation Day |