ICAI CA September Result 2025 To Be Announced On November 3; Here's How To Check

ICAI CA September Result 2025 | icai.org

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the ICAI CA September 2025 result date. The final, inter, and foundation scores will most likely be released on November 3, 2025. Aspirants can verify the results when they are released on the ICAI's official website, icai.org.

According to the official notification, the Final and Intermediate exam results will be released around 2 p.m., while the Foundation course results will be published around 5 p.m. on November 3.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: How to check?

Every applicant who took the examination can access their results by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CA September 2025 results link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials to login and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the ICAI CA September 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the ICAI CA September 2025 result

ICAI CA September Exam 2025

The final course tests for Groups 1 and 2 took place on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively. The intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1 and September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2. Meanwhile, the foundation course test was conducted on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: What's next?

The process for revaluation and verification will commence shortly once the result is declared. Students who secure 70% or above overall will be awarded a “Pass with Distinction.” Candidates who fail in any one group will be allowed to reappear in the next exam cycle. The results hold significant importance for those planning to take part in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.