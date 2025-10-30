HP TET Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

HP TET Admit Card 2025 | hpbose.org

HP TET admit card 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 admit cards has been issued by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Applicants who have registered can now view and obtain their hall tickets on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Candidates can download the admit card by entering the details such as application number and date of birth.

HP TET 2025: How to download the hall ticket?

Applicants can download the HP TET admit card 2025 by following the instructions listed here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TET Exam’ tab and then select the ‘HP TET Admit Card 2025’ link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Now, the HP TET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the HP TET admit card 2025 and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 includes vital information such as the exam location, reporting time, shift, and important directions.

Direct link to download the admit card

Note: Aspirants can access their hall tickets four days prior to the date of their particular exams, according to clarification from HPBOSE. It's important to note that applicants can only get their hall tickets online; no cards will be delivered by post.

HP TET 2025: Exam dates

The official notice states that the dates of the HP TET 2025 (November session) are November 2–November 16, 2025. Every day, there will be two shifts for the examination: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.