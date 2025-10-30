UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

UCEED Registration 2026 | uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), will close registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2026 (UCEED 2026) tomorrow, October 31, 2025. Applicants can submit applications on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Examinees can submit their applications until tomorrow without incurring a late charge. The application deadline is November 7, 2025.

UCEED 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application for the UCEED, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UCEED 2026 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then login to apply.

Step 4: Next, fill out the details, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for the UCEED 2026

UCEED 2026: Exam dates

The date of UCEED 2026 exam is set for January 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Admission to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur's Bachelor of Design (BDes) programs requires passing the test.

UCEED 2026: Registration fees

The UCEED 2026 registration fee is ₹2,000 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates in India, and ₹4,000 for all other Indian applicants. Foreign candidates from SAARC countries must pay US $200, while those from non-SAARC countries must pay US $250. These fees exclude bank and processing charges. The late fee is ₹500/US $50. Further payment details will be available on the official UCEED portal.

UCEED 2026: Answer key

On January 20, 2026, the provisional answer key will be made available, and by January 22, 2026, any suggestions can be submitted. The results will be revealed on March 6, 2026, and the final answer keys will be made available on January 28.