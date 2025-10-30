 'Please Follow Your Shift Time': HR Lectures Employee For Logging Off 4 Minutes Early, Sparks Debate On Work Culture
A Reddit post went viral after an employee revealed her HR scolded her for logging out just 4 minutes early, reigniting debate on strict corporate culture, micromanagement, and ‘9-to-5’ work rules.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Viral Post: A recent Reddit post has initiated widespread discussion of workplace culture after an employee revealed that her HR lectured her for clocking out four minutes early. The stunt reignited the debate on productivity, micromanaging, and the strict "9-to-5" mentality that continues to dominate numerous organisations.

In a viral post, the employee, who is working for a US firm, was chastised by her Indian HR for clocking off at 6:26 PM when she was supposed to do it at 6:30 PM. The conversation, which started on WhatsApp, escalated to an argument when the employee objected that she had clocked in early that day. The manager was said to have refused the justification, swearing by the point that rules were rules.

I wanna resign so BAD
byu/Independent_Sea7365 inIndianWorkplace

The post reads, "so I currently work at a company based in the US but I was recently shifted to a Indian HR for reporting the shifts. First of all, there is a separate app that makes us log in and log out while tracking location and further more this rtad has asked us to now start logging our times on whatsapp. Which I agreed with because, who'll argue with her. But then this happens. I'm so pissed that I wanna resign but I don't have any fallback options at moment. Is this normal ??"

The worker continued to describe her frustration, noting that though the company had a proper attendance system, the new HR asked everyone to report on daily log-in and log-out hours through WhatsApp — a measure she described as unnecessary and invasive. Screenshots of the chat were included with the post on Reddit, prompting thousands of comments and reactions within hours.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the post went viral on social media, the online user started showering their opinion in the comment section. One user said, "As your HR said. Login and logout exactly as per your shifts. Never ever pick your phone or respond to the messages after your shift is ended. If they ask you the reason, show them this chat." Another user said, "100% good advice, play their game and incase anything goes south, show them this chat. Be on the lookout for another job, all the best."

