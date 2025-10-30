 CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply

The online application process for recruitment to the positions of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable is going to end soon by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). The selected candidates will get ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Pay Level 3.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 |

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) in Bihar will shortly conclude the online application process for recruitment to the positions of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. Eligible applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in until November 5, 2025. Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 4128 openings. The post-wise breakup is: Prohibition Constable: Level 3: 1,603 vacancies, Jail Warder: Level 3 posts: 2,417 vacancies, and Mobile Squad Constable: Level 2: 108 vacancies.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 30, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Bihar Polls 2025 | '2 Yuvrajs, 2 Corrupt Families': PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi, Says RJD-Congress Alliance Defined By '5 Identities'; VIDEO
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Day 1: Don't Make These Mistakes I Made; From Food & Drinks To Band Recharge

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Prohibition Constable registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Read Also
AISSEE 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
article-image

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary details

The selected candidates will get ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Pay Level 3. Along with the basic pay, candidates are entitled to House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), insurance, and various other government benefits. They are also eligible for annual increments, promotions, and performance-based incentives as part of their career growth.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of 100 questions, each carrying a total of 1 mark. The subjects included in the exam are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (comprising History, Geography, Civics, and Economics), Science (encompassing Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany), and General Knowledge & Current Affairs.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of three stages: Written Examination, Physical Test, and Certificate Verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

UCEED 2026: Registration Process Without Late Fees Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window Till November 1 At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check...

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window Till November 1 At csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check...

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On November 2

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On November 2

'Please Follow Your Shift Time': HR Lectures Employee For Logging Off 4 Minutes Early, Sparks Debate...

'Please Follow Your Shift Time': HR Lectures Employee For Logging Off 4 Minutes Early, Sparks Debate...

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One And Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026 At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Complete...

Kerala DHSE Releases Plus One And Plus Two Exam Timetable 2026 At dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Complete...