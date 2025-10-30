CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Here's How To Apply

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025 |

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) in Bihar will shortly conclude the online application process for recruitment to the positions of Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable. Eligible applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in until November 5, 2025. Aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 4128 openings. The post-wise breakup is: Prohibition Constable: Level 3: 1,603 vacancies, Jail Warder: Level 3 posts: 2,417 vacancies, and Mobile Squad Constable: Level 2: 108 vacancies.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Prohibition Constable registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary details

The selected candidates will get ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Pay Level 3. Along with the basic pay, candidates are entitled to House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), Travel Allowance (TA), insurance, and various other government benefits. They are also eligible for annual increments, promotions, and performance-based incentives as part of their career growth.

Read the official notification here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of 100 questions, each carrying a total of 1 mark. The subjects included in the exam are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (comprising History, Geography, Civics, and Economics), Science (encompassing Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany), and General Knowledge & Current Affairs.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of three stages: Written Examination, Physical Test, and Certificate Verification.