 AISSEE 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
AISSEE 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

The registration procedure for AISSEE 2026 will end tomorrow, October 30, 2025 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The correction process will begin on November 2 and end on November 4, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
AISSEE Registration 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

AISSEE Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration procedure for AISSEE 2026 on October 30, 2025. Applicants who wish to submit an application for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2026 can do so directly through the official NTA AISSEE website at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

AISSEE 2026: Important dates

The deadline for successful payment of the fee is October 31, 2025. The correction process will begin on November 2 and end on November 4, 2025. The test will be conducted in January 2026.

AISSEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application online, aspirants should follow the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be administered using pen and paper. The Class 6 exam lasts 150 minutes, whereas the Class 9 exam takes 180 minutes. The exam for Class 6 admission will take place from 2 to 4.30 p.m., and for Class 9 admission from 2 to 5 p.m.

AISSEE 2026: New school names

Three more Sainik Schools have been added to AISSEE 2026. The schools to be added are Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School in Tamil Nadu, Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School in Goa, and Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai in Maharashtra.

