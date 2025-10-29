MPHC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

MPHC Recruitment 2025 | Canva

MPHC Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh High Court is accepting online applications from qualified applicants for the position of Data Processing Assistant. Applicants can submit applications for the positions through the official website, mphc.gov.in, until November 19, 2025. The application correction process will be available from November 24 to 26, 2025.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 41 openings. The pay scale for the position is Rs 5,200–20,200 with a Grade Pay of Rs 2,400, as per the 6th Pay Commission guidelines.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online preliminary screening assessment, practical, and interview rounds.

Read the official notification here

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for the recruitment varies by category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved category are required to pay Rs 943.40, while those from the Reserved categories and persons with disabilities need to pay Rs 743.40.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment tab' and then Online Application Forms'

Step 3: After this, click on the application link and then register.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Prelims exam pattern

The question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice objective questions, each carrying one mark, to be completed within two hours (120 minutes). The exam will carry 100 marks and will be conducted in English.

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 35 as of January 1, 2025. Aspirants must have a B.Sc. Computer Science/BCA/B.Sc. IT/or a similar degree with at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade in graduation.