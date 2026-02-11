ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final; Check Provisional Rank List Here

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter- and Final Results 2025 are now available online. Icmai.in and eicmai.in have links to check the results. Students must go to the official website and log in using their identification number in order to view the results.

The official website now has the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final Result. ICMAI has also published the preliminary rank list and pass list in addition to the results.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Take a look at Top 10 Rank List for Intermediate and Final Result

December 2025 Term Provisional Rank List for Intermediate Syllabus 2022

Rank 1: Pari Agarwal – Jaipur

Rank 2: Bhavya Sharma – Jaipur

Rank 3: Jayash Wadhwani – Jaipur

Rank 4: Ashika A – Chennai

Rank 5: Deep Vipulbhai Gajera – Surat

Rank 5: Ayushman Devarchetti – Guntur

Rank 6: Lokesh Chhagan Patil – Surat

Rank 7: Namra – Delhi

Rank 8: Jainam Shah – Baroda

Rank 8: Khan Hubi Abdul Mabood – Mumbai

Rank 9: Vansh Nagpal – Gurgaon

Rank 10: Rahul Madhwani – Jaipur

December-2025 Term Provisional Rank List For Final Syllabus – 2022

Rank 1: MD Faizan – Kolkata

Rank 2: Mohit Sukhani – Jaipur

Rank 3: Kanika Dagayech – Jaipur

Rank 4: Yash Manglani – Jaipur

Rank 4: Mansi Goyal – Patiala

Rank 5: Deshna Jain – Surat

Rank 6: Vikash Kumar Poddar – Kolkata

Rank 7: Yenugula Praveen Kumar Reddy – Nellore

Rank 8: Manoj Dilip Pallapothu – Visakhapatnam

Rank 9: Gandu Poojitha – Hyderabad

Rank 9: Nitish Kumar – Delhi

Rank 10: Akchaya T S G – Madurai

