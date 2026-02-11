 ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final; Check Provisional Rank List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final; Check Provisional Rank List Here

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final; Check Provisional Rank List Here

ICMAI has declared the CMA December 2025 Inter and Final results on icmai.in and eicmai.in. The provisional rank list and pass list are also available. Candidates can check their scores using their identification number.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
article-image

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter- and Final Results 2025 are now available online. Icmai.in and eicmai.in have links to check the results. Students must go to the official website and log in using their identification number in order to view the results.

The official website now has the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final Result. ICMAI has also published the preliminary rank list and pass list in addition to the results.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Take a look at Top 10 Rank List for Intermediate and Final Result

December 2025 Term Provisional Rank List for Intermediate Syllabus 2022

FPJ Shorts
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game
Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By UltraTech, Paints & Financial Services
Aditya Birla Group Flagship Firm's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 28.76% To ₹2,233 Crore Led By UltraTech, Paints & Financial Services
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Shreyas Talpade Among 12 Booked By UP's Bhogaon Police In Multi-Lakh Investment Fraud Case
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal & Multiple Nominations
Unclaimed Bank Deposits In RBI's DEA Fund Reach ₹72,454 Crore, Government Promotes UDGAM Portal & Multiple Nominations

Rank 1: Pari Agarwal – Jaipur

Rank 2: Bhavya Sharma – Jaipur

Rank 3: Jayash Wadhwani – Jaipur

Rank 4: Ashika A – Chennai

Rank 5: Deep Vipulbhai Gajera – Surat

Rank 5: Ayushman Devarchetti – Guntur

Rank 6: Lokesh Chhagan Patil – Surat

Rank 7: Namra – Delhi

Rank 8: Jainam Shah – Baroda

Rank 8: Khan Hubi Abdul Mabood – Mumbai

Rank 9: Vansh Nagpal – Gurgaon

Rank 10: Rahul Madhwani – Jaipur 

December-2025 Term Provisional Rank List For Final Syllabus – 2022

Rank 1: MD Faizan – Kolkata

Rank 2: Mohit Sukhani – Jaipur

Rank 3: Kanika Dagayech – Jaipur

Rank 4: Yash Manglani – Jaipur

Rank 4: Mansi Goyal – Patiala

Rank 5: Deshna Jain – Surat

Rank 6: Vikash Kumar Poddar – Kolkata

Rank 7: Yenugula Praveen Kumar Reddy – Nellore

Rank 8: Manoj Dilip Pallapothu – Visakhapatnam

Rank 9: Gandu Poojitha – Hyderabad

Rank 9: Nitish Kumar – Delhi

Rank 10: Akchaya T S G – Madurai

Direct Link To Check the Intermediate Rank List

Direct Link To Check the Final Rank List

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In...
Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In...
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final;...
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final;...
Dramatic Video: Students Climb From Windows Of Burning Campus Building As Protests Over Unpaid...
Dramatic Video: Students Climb From Windows Of Burning Campus Building As Protests Over Unpaid...
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results Declared At icmai.in; Direct Link Here
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results Declared At icmai.in; Direct Link Here
Iran Celebrates National Day In Mumbai, Inks MoU For Cultural-Academic Exchange With Local College
Iran Celebrates National Day In Mumbai, Inks MoU For Cultural-Academic Exchange With Local College