ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results OUT: Pari Agarwal Tops Inter, MD Faizan Leads Final; Check Provisional Rank List Here

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter- and Final Results 2025 are now available online. Icmai.in and eicmai.in have links to check the results. Students must go to the official website and log in using their identification number in order to view the results.
The official website now has the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter and Final Result. ICMAI has also published the preliminary rank list and pass list in addition to the results.
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Take a look at Top 10 Rank List for Intermediate and Final Result
December 2025 Term Provisional Rank List for Intermediate Syllabus 2022
Rank 1: Pari Agarwal – Jaipur
Rank 2: Bhavya Sharma – Jaipur
Rank 3: Jayash Wadhwani – Jaipur
Rank 4: Ashika A – Chennai
Rank 5: Deep Vipulbhai Gajera – Surat
Rank 5: Ayushman Devarchetti – Guntur
Rank 6: Lokesh Chhagan Patil – Surat
Rank 7: Namra – Delhi
Rank 8: Jainam Shah – Baroda
Rank 8: Khan Hubi Abdul Mabood – Mumbai
Rank 9: Vansh Nagpal – Gurgaon
Rank 10: Rahul Madhwani – Jaipur
December-2025 Term Provisional Rank List For Final Syllabus – 2022
Rank 1: MD Faizan – Kolkata
Rank 2: Mohit Sukhani – Jaipur
Rank 3: Kanika Dagayech – Jaipur
Rank 4: Yash Manglani – Jaipur
Rank 4: Mansi Goyal – Patiala
Rank 5: Deshna Jain – Surat
Rank 6: Vikash Kumar Poddar – Kolkata
Rank 7: Yenugula Praveen Kumar Reddy – Nellore
Rank 8: Manoj Dilip Pallapothu – Visakhapatnam
Rank 9: Gandu Poojitha – Hyderabad
Rank 9: Nitish Kumar – Delhi
Rank 10: Akchaya T S G – Madurai
Direct Link To Check the Intermediate Rank List