 CUET Form Correction 2026 Closes Today at 11.50pm; Check Details On How To Make Changes At cuet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency is all set to close the CUET Form Correction Window 2026 today, 11th February, 2026, at 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to make edits in the application form, if any, before the deadline today on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. After this, candidates will not be allowed to make any edits.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Candidates can make edits only on the selected details, such as parents' names, class 10 and 12 qualification details, examination city preference, and medium of the examination. The details that cannot be edited in this window include the candidate's name, mobile number, email address, date of birth, nationality, and present and permanent address. 

Candidates can make edits only on the selected details, such as parents' names, class 10 and 12 qualification details, examination city preference, and medium of the examination. The details that cannot be edited in this window include the candidate’s name, mobile number, email address, date of birth, nationality, and present and permanent address. 

The CUET UG Examination is expected to conduct the exam tentatively between May 11 and May 31, 2026. If facing any issues while making the correction, the candidate can also call aat 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for further clarifications 

CUET Exam 2026: Edits Allowed

Applicants can check the details that are allowed in this correction window:

Father’s name and Mother’s name

Ward of Defence Personnel / Ex-Servicemen status or NCC / Sports quota claim

PwD (Persons with Disability) status

Exam Subject Selection 

Class 10 and Class 12 qualification details

Category

Signature upload

Examination city preference and Exam Medium 

CUET Exam 2026: Edits Not Allowed

Applicants can check the details which cannot be edited in the correction window

Applicant’s name and Mobile number

Email address and Date of birth

Gender and Nationality

Place of residence

Permanent and Present address

Emergency contact details

Identity details and APAAR ID

Passport-size coloured photograph

CUET Exam 2026: How to Apply Changes in the Correction Window?

Applicants can check out the steps below to apply changes in the correction window:

Step 1: Applicants can check out the CUET UG 2026 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "CUET UG 2026 Application Form Correction" link on the homepage click on it. 

Step 3: Add the login credentials, such as the application number and password, to access the correction window.

Step 4: Next, add the captcha and OTP to confirm the identity

Step 5: Candidates can now make the required edits by clicking on the tab to edit.

Step 8: Check all the details edited and click submit.

Step 9: The application form can be downloaded

Direct Link to Check Here

