Canada: 10 Dead, 25 Injured In Tumbler Ridge School Shooting; PM Carney Expresses 'Profound Devastation' | File Pic

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday voiced profound devastation over the horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, where a mass shooting at a secondary school and a connected residence left 10 people dead, including the suspect, and injured at least 25 others, in one of the country's most tragic incidents in recent years.

The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to an active shooter report at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 pm local time.

Six victims were discovered dead inside the school, according to CBC News. One more succumbed en route to hospital, and two additional bodies were found at a nearby residence linked to the event.

The suspect, described in the initial emergency alert as a woman in a dress with brown hair, was confirmed dead at the scene from a self-inflicted injury. Police said no other suspects or ongoing threats are believed to exist, CBC News reported.

Canadian PM Mark Carney's Tweet

"I am devastated by today's horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence," Carney posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He continued, "I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country, our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other." Carney noted he had reached out personally to offer support. "I have connected with Premier Eby to express my condolences, and with the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, who is coordinating the federal response."

He added, "Our officials are in close contact with their counterparts to ensure the community is fully supported as best we can. The Government of Canada stands with all British Columbians as they confront this horrible tragedy." The remote community of Tumbler Ridge, home to about 2,400 residents roughly 660 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, remains in deep shock, as reported by CBC News.

The school, which serves around 160 students in grades 7-12, along with the local elementary school, entered a "hold and secure" lockdown during the incident.

Both facilities and Northern Lights College's campus at the secondary school will stay closed for the week as authorities focus on reuniting families and advancing the investigation, CBC News said.

RCMP North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd emphasised the response efforts, stating, "This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response."

He added, "Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the co-operation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation." Two people were airlifted with serious or life-threatening conditions, while 25 others were treated for non-life-threatening wounds at the local health centre, which briefly restricted access before planning to resume normal operations the next day, according to CBC News.

Read Also AIMSA Writes To PM Modi Seeking Protection For Indian Medical Students In Russia After Ufa Knife...

Police continue searching properties for any additional links or injured individuals, and the motive remains under active probe, with no further details released on victims or the suspect's identity.

The District of Tumbler Ridge urged residents to support one another, stating, "In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process. Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)