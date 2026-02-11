 Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In Tumbler Ridge
A school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, left eight dead, including the shooter, and dozens injured. Police are investigating a possible second suspect. Residents were urged to shelter in place as schools went into lockdown and additional RCMP and emergency resources were deployed to the small town of 2,400.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In Tumbler Ridge | X @WeAreCanProud

Tumbler Ridge (British Columbia): A school shooting in British Columbia left eight people dead, including a shooter, and dozens injured, Canadian police said Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a suspect has been found dead with what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury.

Police earlier said officers are working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

They are asking residents of the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring areas.

The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the "lockdown and secure and hold" at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community.

He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardize the safety of the ongoing operation.

He urged those in the community to stay where they are.

"We do understand that a few folks are out looking for loved ones, and again, please, please go back to your homes and shelter in place and allow the amazing people of the RCMP to make this community, this beautiful community, safe again," he said.

Tumbler Ridge is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

School shootings are rare in Canada.

