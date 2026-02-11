AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Deadlines, Documents Required, And Application Details

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced that the registration session for the AIBE 21 test will be starting from today, February 11, 2026, on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com . Candidates can submit the application form until April 30, 2026. BCI will not provide any extensions, so candidates should apply before the deadline.

The AIBE 21 Exam 2026 will be conducted on June 7, 2026. Candidates can visit allindiabarexamination.com to complete the AIBE application. According to the AIBE 21 Notification, the passing percentage is set at 40% for SC/ST and Specially Abled candidates and at 45% for General and OBC candidates.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Online registration Start Date: February 11, 2026

Application Form Last date: April 30, 2026

Application Fee Payment Last date: May 1, 2026

Application Form Correction Last date: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

Exam Date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Documents Required

Candidates can check out the registered documents for the AIBE 21 application form below:

Passport-sized coloured photograph

Scanned Signature

LLB graduation certificate and marksheet

LLM certificate (if applicable)

Advocate ID card

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: How to apply?

Applicants can apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 exam using the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the registration link that will pop up on the screen.

Step 3: Enter all of the required information, including your name, enrollment number, enrollment state, and phone number.

Step 4: Enter your personal details.

Step 5: Determine which language you want to use for the AIBE 21 Exam.

Step 6: Send the application.

Step 7: Your registration ID and password will be sent to your email and phone number.

Step 8: Pay the AIBE 21 application fee and log back in.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Application Fees

The AIBE 21 application will be considered incomplete without the prescribed fee. Applicants should make sure that the payment is through the authorized payment gateway only.

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-